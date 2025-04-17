Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during the match between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is yet to put a definitive timeline on when he'll kickstart contract talks with the club, though the gun half-back remains comfortable and settled at the Saints.

Wanganeen-Milera is one of the hottest uncontracted players on the market, having been in scintillating form to begin the year and inspiring St Kilda's impressive 3-2 start to the season.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Wanganeen-Milera's manager Ben Williams from Players Ink hinted the 22-year-old was committed to the Saints despite a host of rival interest.

"He's happy there at the moment," Williams told Gettable.

"If I was a betting man, he'd probably be staying. But we'll see how it all plays out."

Adelaide has already made a significant approach for Wanganeen-Milera, with Gettable revealing the Crows have an offer of eight-plus years on the table for the classy defender.

Port Adelaide has also registered its interest in the talented South Australian, with rival clubs adamant Wanganeen-Milera will become the AFL's next $1 million player regardless of where he plays his football in 2026.

"He's enjoying his football," Williams said.

"They've obviously had a really good start to the season. 'Nas' is going really well, but there's no finite timelines on it. He might ring me next week and say he's ready to do something, it might be a month after that, I don't know.

"He's just enjoying his football and we'll know when we know."

Having been drafted out of SANFL program Glenelg, Williams said Wanganeen-Milera does feel the pull of returning to South Australia but said St Kilda's improvement to start the year was offsetting the lure of home.

"With every player when they're drafted interstate, home is always home," Williams said.

"But, that being said, he is enjoying himself there and enjoying his teammates and his coaching staff. That probably offsets a little bit of the homesickness that he might have had earlier on."