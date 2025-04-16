Nick Murray is set to give the Crows a big boost for their clash against the Giants

Nick Murray in action during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE'S gamble on playmaker Izak Rankine has paid off as full-back Nick Murray eyes a return from a knee injury.

Rankine carried a calf injury into last Thursday night's loss to Geelong, but has pulled up well in the aftermath.

"There was noise around the way we went about it," Crows coach Matthew Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"But ultimately it was a decision made in the last warm-up indoors and him running out on the ground.

"Any risk ... we would have made a call to not risk him. He helped us with that call.

"He felt great, he went out and as we have seen across this season especially, he impacted the game."

Rankine has starred in Adelaide's midfield which meets the renowned Greater Western Sydney onball brigade on Saturday.

Former Giant James Peatling will miss the match against his former club after accepting a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

"We understand the duty of care there and what the AFL are doing in that space so there'll be that change," Nicks said.

"He has actually been in some really good form so it's a big out, against his old club too."

Key defender Murray has missed the past two games after jarring a knee at training but is set to return for a match-up on Jesse Hogan, the Giants' reigning Coleman medallist.

Nicks and his coaching hierarchy were eager to monitor Murray's recovery at training on Wednesday.

"He's done a truckload of work since going out to try and get himself right, back to confident and strong," Nicks said.

"We're reasonably confident around where he's at.

"If he can get through the session, feel confident, feel powerful, then yeah he's one that we would bring back into our side.

"He brings more than just his footy – leadership and energy to the group, so if he's ready to go, we'll play him."

Brilliant forward Josh Rachele (fractured ribs) hopes to return after the GWS game when the Crows travel to play Fremantle on Anzac Day.

"He's pretty confident ... now, that's one thing," Nicks said.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"With the injury he's coming off we won't know and he won't know, until he feels a bag, first and foremost, then a body, and has to basically get to start tackling.

"We won't take too much of a risk with Josh.

"But we do feel he was adding a lot to our group in those first three weeks, he was influential and we are missing him at the moment."