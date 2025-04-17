The Magpies have crushed the Lions with a dominant display

COLLINGWOOD ensured there would be no miraculous comeback from Brisbane on Thursday night, walking away from the Gabba with a 52-point triumph and a move into genuine premiership contention.

In a contest between the AFL's past two premiers that occasionally got chippy, the Magpies were on song from the early exchanges and showed Brisbane no mercy, stifling the premier's ball movement and running away 16.9 (105) to 7.11 (53) winners.

It was the Lions' first loss of 2025 and the first time they've tasted defeat since Collingwood beat them by a point at the MCG in round 23 last season.

Nick Daicos set the tone with a blistering 21-disposal first half, and although fractionally quietened by a Jarrod Berry tag in the third quarter, finished with 38 touches, eight clearances and a goal in a best-on-ground performance.

Dan McStay kicked three goals against his former club and Jamie Elliott added two in his 200th game, while Josh Daicos (30) and Steele Sidebottom (26) were also important.

The only concern for the Magpies was captain Darcy Moore, who left the field in the final quarter after copping a knee to the back of the head from teammate Jeremy Howe.

But rather than individuals, Collingwood's fifth straight victory of the season was built on an incredible team performance.

It bullied Brisbane at the stoppages, winning clearances 36-26, took its chances inside forward 50, but perhaps most tellingly, absolutely blunted the Lions' vaunted ball movement.

Whenever Brisbane got its hands on the ball, Collingwood clogged the corridor and forced it to kick wide like few teams have in recent years.

The Lions could generate just 37 inside 50s for the night.

Bobby Hill's never-say-die rundown tackle of Dayne Zorko in the third quarter that led to a Nick Daicos goal was indicative of the visitors' desperation.

Collingwood led by 10 points at quarter-time, 19 at the half and unlike the previous eight times Brisbane trailed at the main break, there was no overturning the lead this time.

Whether the repeated comebacks from earlier in the season or the five-day break following Saturday's win over the Western Bulldogs took their toll, the Lions were made to look a touch flat.

The Magpies got the early jump, largely thanks to the exploits of McStay, who was imperious in the air in the first quarter.

He kicked two of Collingwood's four goals with powerful, contested marks, and created another with his pack-crashing contest leading to a Brody Mihocek snap.

One moment that caught the ire of the packed Gabba crowd was a 50m penalty against Zac Bailey that led to a Josh Daicos goal.

Bailey infringed while standing on the mark at the back of the centre square, near the boundary line, and was marched inside Collingwood's forward 50, a penalty that seemed to well and truly to exceed 50m.

The Magpies smashed Brisbane at clearance (11-4) in the opening quarter and deserved their 10-point advantage.

The hosts fought back in the second, but while they were unable to capitalise on difficult chances around goal, Collingwood was accurate, with Beau McCreery and Will Hoskin-Elliott kicking long-range lasers to extend the lead to 19 points by the main break.

Collingwood surges into premiership contention

After winning the premiership in 2023 and missing finals in 2024, it was hard to get a gauge on where the Magpies would fit in 2025. There can be no doubt now. Few teams have slowed Brisbane down the way Craig McRae's men did, and combined with their strong contest work and efficiency going forward, it was a complete performance against the competition yardstick. With Dan Houston to come back from suspension and Lachie Schultz from injury, there's a lot to like about the Magpies.

(Nick) Daicos the Dominator

Last week he beat the James Jordon tag sent his way by Sydney, and this time around Nick Daicos again had his way – with or without opposition attention. His 21 disposals in the first half were exquisite, punctuated by a centre clearance where he burst clear of Hugh McCluggage and delivered a pass to Dan McStay. Running riot by the main break, Jarrod Berry got the tagging job in the third quarter, and although keeping him to six disposals, Daicos still had a say by getting on the end of a turnover goal. Another 38 disposals and likely another three Brownlow Medal votes for the little Magpies master.

BRISBANE 2.4 4.8 5.8 7.11 (53)

COLLINGWOOD 4.2 8.3 12.8 16.9 (105)

GOALS

Brisbane: Rayner 2, McInerney 2, Hipwood 2, Day

Collingwood: McStay 3, Mihocek 2, Hill 2, Elliott 2, De Goey 2, McCreery, Long, Hoskin-Elliott, N.Daicos, J.Daicos

BEST

Brisbane: Neale, L.Ashcroft, Answerth, McInerney, Hipwood

Collingwood: N.Daicos, J.Daicos, McStay, Pendlebury, Sidebottom, Elliott

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Collingwood: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Collingwood: Lachie Sullivan (managed) replaced by Mason Cox

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Sam Marshall (replaced Callum Ah Chee in the fourth quarter)

Collingwood: Ed Allan (replaced Darcy Moore in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 34,802 at the Gabba