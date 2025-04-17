Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round six teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Sydney in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are options aplenty for Fantasy coaches heading into round six.

The new dual-position players have given coaches flexibility and opened up opportunities when it comes to trades this week.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,009,000) is among the most traded in players, while coaches are moving on the likes of Sam De Koning (DEF/RUC, $717,000) and Joel Freijah (DEF/MID, $664,000).

The Traders bring you all the round six teams and latest Fantasy news, plus the best captains for this week.

Also, check out Roy's Fantasy stocktake for who to buy and sell here.

And read Calvin's Fantasy ready for the best captains, trade targets and draft options here.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.