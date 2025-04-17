Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round six

Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's win over Melbourne in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DURING the week, 70 new dual-position players dropped.

These players have had a new position added next to their names, which not only adds flexibility to your team (especially in draft) but also allows you to consider players in different positions who have probably been off the radar.

It was the forward line that saw the biggest changes after players like Nic Martin (DEF/FWD, $982,000) and Chad Warner (MID/FWD, $871,000) were thrown into the mix to be top-six forwards by the end of the year. Martin has averaged 93 so far this year and is coming off a very nice 121 last week against the Demons.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,131,000) - TREAT

The in-form Roy has Merrett at the very top of his midfield rankings … and it's no surprise. Merrett has averaged 119 over his first four games and doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,009,000) – TREAT

If you're looking for a premium midfielder and want to save some money, then Daicos is your man. He scored 136 against a James Jordon tag last week and now his draw only gets easier.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $879,000) – TREAT

Petracca is one of the new dual-position players who was added FWD during the week. Coming off a season-high 104, he is prime for the picking and cheaper than he was at the start of the season.

Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's clash against Essendon in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Kieren Briggs (RUCK, $777,000) - TREAT

Anyone looking for a Tristan Xerri replacement? Briggs has now dropped $161k and has a breakeven of 79. He won't get any cheaper and over the next seven weeks he has some mouthwatering match-ups.

Ryan Maric (DEF/FWD, $697,000) - TRAP

If you're an owner, don't stress. But this isn't the week to be buying into Maric. Firstly, he's now too expensive and could also lose some kick-ins with Jeremy McGovern possibly returning.

Most traded in

Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $260,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,009,000)

Caiden Cleary (FWD, $349,000)

Tom Gross (MID, $321,000)

Zach Merrett (MID, $1,131,000)

An injury to Nick Bryan meant that Saad El-Hawli (DEF/MID, $260,000) was released from the substitute vest nice and early, which enabled him to score 73 from 62 per cent time on ground. He had 18 disposals and five marks which hopefully means his vests days are a thing of the past.

The other cheap option Fantasy coaches are looking at this week is West Coast's Tom Gross (MID, $321,000). Gross has scored 72 and 62 from his first two games and now carries a breakeven of -14.

Tom Gross in action during the R5 match between West Coast and Carlton at Adelaide Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Sam De Koning (DEF/RUCK, $717,000)

Joel Freijah (DEF/MID, $664,000)

Finn Callaghan (MID, $807,000)

Nathan O'Driscoll (MID, $642,000)

Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $984,000)

Every pre-season, Fantasy coaches catch a little bit of 'mid-priced madness'. It doesn't take long before this madness turns to regret, and Fantasy coaches start swinging the axe.

Sam De Koning (DEF/RUCK, $717,000) and Joel Freijah (DEF/MID, $664,000) are being shown the door after promising starts to the season. Finn Callaghan (MID, $807,000) can also be added to the list. After starting the season with 110 and 92, he has now only averaged 72 in his past three games.

However, the biggest name of the list in both price and height is North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $984,000). After averaging 115 last season, Xerri has battled injuries and tough match-ups to only average 89 so far this season, which ranks him as the ninth-best ruckman overall. Although this will turn around at some point, over 4000 coaches aren't waiting around for it to happen.

Tristan Xerri in action during the R4 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on April 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Luke Trainor (DEF) v Gold Coast – For those running deep leagues, consider Trainor this week against the Suns, who give up plenty to defenders. He has averaged 81 in his past three games.

Will Setterfield (MID) v West Coast – After scoring 104 in his first game, Setterfield would still be sitting in many leagues undrafted. Setterfield has a nice match-up this week and could hit 100 again.

Ben Ainsworth (FWD) v Richmond – You can find Ainsworth in just 21 per cent of leagues and he is coming off a very solid 85 last week against the Kangaroos. Another easy match-up awaits.

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Matt Rowell v Richmond @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:35pm AEST

Richmond is the No.1 easiest team for midfielders to score against and last year against the Tigers, Rowell scored 122 and 112. They are his favourite team on paper and he could be huge again.

Jack Macrae v Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 7:20pm AEST

Revenge game! Even though Macrae is coming off two poor scores, he'll be fired up to dominate his old team, proving to Luke Beveridge that he was the one that got away. He'll be hungry!

Jack Macrae in action during the R1 match between St Kilda and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on March 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Smith v Hawthorn @ the MCG, MON 3:20pm AEST

If you can wait until Monday … then Bailey Smith could be the man to bring it home. He is averaging 117 this year and even though the Hawks are a tough match-up, Smith loves the big stage.

Live Teams Show

Calvin's best captains

Easter Round match-ups

Round six is the Easter round with games spread across five days. It’s more important than ever to be switched on so you know when the games are starting and when teams will be finalised.

TONIGHT

6:20pm - Friday/Saturday teams (23 players) and Sunday squads (26 players)



Brisbane v Collingwood @ the GABBA, THURS 7:30pm AEST

FRIDAY

5pm - Sunday teams (23 players)

Kangaroos v Carlton @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 3:20pm AEST

Essendon V West Coast @ Optus Stadium, FRI 6:10pm AEST

SATURDAY

Melbourne v Fremantle @ the MCG, SAT 1:20pm AEST

Adelaide v GWS Giants @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 4:15pm AEST

Richmond v Gold Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:35pm AEST

SUNDAY

6:20pm - Monday teams (23 players)

Sydney v Port Adelaide @ the SCG, SUN 3:20pm AEST

Bulldogs v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 7:20pm AEST

MONDAY

Geelong v Hawthorn @ the MCG, MON 3:20pm AEST

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.