Follow all the action from the clash between the Lions and Magpies

Mason Cox is seen after Collingwood's clash against Footscray in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has made a late change for its traditional Easter Thursday blockbuster against Brisbane at the Gabba.

The Magpies have brought in tall Mason Cox in place of Lachie Sullivan (managed).

Ed Allan will start as Collingwood's sub, while debutant Sam Marshall is Brisbane's sub.

The Lions (5-0) and Magpies (4-1) are shaping as two premiership contenders once again in 2025.

While it is unbeaten, Brisbane will be desperate to start better after finding itself behind at half-time in four of five games so far this season.

After losing to Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, the Magpies have got their season going with four consecutive wins.

Jordan De Goey is a welcome inclusion for the Pies after missing Gather Round with inflammation in his ankle and Achilles, in place of recruit Tim Membrey, who is being managed.

The Lions will unveil another Academy product in Sam Marshall for his debut game. The 19-year-old comes in alongside James Tunstill, with the pair replacing the injured Bruce Reville and Will McLachlan.

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

LATE CHANGE

Collingwood: Lachie Sullivan replaced in selected side by Mason Cox

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Sam Marshall

Collingwood: Ed Allan