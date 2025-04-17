SIMON Goodwin has had enough, dropping forwards Bayley Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen for winless Melbourne's match against Fremantle on Saturday.
Sam Docherty has also been dropped by Carlton for its Good Friday contest with North Melbourne, while Noah Balta has been named in Richmond team to face Gold Coast on Saturday night.
In other round six team news Jeremy McGovern and Tim Kelly, who was dropped last week, are back for West Coast who has opted to manage spearhead Oscar Allen, while Marcus Bontempelli, Peter Wright and George Wardlaw have all been selected for their first games of the season.
Sydney has opted against rushing back forward Logan McDonald, giving him another week to build fitness.
Fritsch and van Rooyen have been left out among three omissions for the Demons, with former Lion Tom Fullarton and Daniel Turner among the inclusions.
With Docherty left out and the Blues' forward line decimated by injury, Michael Voss has recalled Lewis Young and Elijah Hollands, who has missed some time with personal leave.
Adelaide has regained defender Nick Murray from a knee problem to face a Greater Western Sydney team that is unchanged and spearheaded by last year's Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan.
In Saturday night’s match at Marvel Stadium, Richmond have recalled Balta after serving his club-imposed suspension, and also get No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor back against an unbeaten Suns outfit that has regained Connor Budarick following a hamstring problem.
Teams for Easter Monday's clash between Geelong and Hawthorn will be released at 6.20pm on Sunday.
FRIDAY, APRIL 18
North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: G.Wardlaw
Out: R.Hardeman (omitted)
R5 sub: Riley Hardeman
CARLTON
In: B.Acres, E.Hollands, L.Young
Out: S.Docherty (omitted), H.McKay (concussion), B.Kemp (Achilles)
R5 sub: Cooper Lord
West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.McGovern, M.Flynn, T.Kelly, E.Hewett
Out: S.Brock (omitted), C.Hall (omitted), O.Allen (managed), B.Williams (omitted)
R5 sub: Hamish Davis
ESSENDON
In: P.Wright
Out: N.Bryan (knee)
R5 sub: Saad El-Hawli
SATURDAY, APRIL 19
Melbourne v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: K.Tholstrup, T.Fullarton, D.Turner
Out: J.van Rooyen (omitted), J.Henderson (omitted), B.Fritsch (omitted)
R5 sub: Harry Sharp
FREMANTLE
In: O.McDonald
Out: P.Voss (suspension)
R5 sub: Isaiah Dudley
Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, S.Berry
Out: L.Sholl (omitted), J.Peatling (suspension)
R5 sub: Zac Taylor
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R5 sub: Toby McMullin
Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: N.Balta, S.Ryan, S.Lalor
Out: J.Bauer (omitted), T.Sonsie (omitted), J.Blight (omitted)
R5 sub: Jacob Bauer
GOLD COAST
In: C.Budarick
Out: S.Clohesy (omitted)
R5 sub: Nick Holman
SUNDAY, APRIL 20
Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: L.Melican, J.McInerney, A.Francis, B.Paton
Out: J.Amartey (hamstring)
R5 sub: Angus Sheldrick
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Finlayson, R.Atkins, D.Byrne-Jones
Out: Nil
R5 sub: Joe Berry
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: M.Bontempelli, O.Baker, J.Busslinger, H.Gallagher
Out: J.Harmes (foot)
R5 sub: Josh Dolan
ST KILDA
In: A.Schoenmaker, L.Henry, H.Boyd
Out: Nil
R5 sub: Angus Hastie