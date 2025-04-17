The teams are in for round six's Friday and Saturday games, as well as Sunday's squads

Bayley Fritsch, Sam Docherty, Noah Balta. Pictures: AFL Photos

SIMON Goodwin has had enough, dropping forwards Bayley Fritsch and Jacob van Rooyen for winless Melbourne's match against Fremantle on Saturday.

Sam Docherty has also been dropped by Carlton for its Good Friday contest with North Melbourne, while Noah Balta has been named in Richmond team to face Gold Coast on Saturday night.

In other round six team news Jeremy McGovern and Tim Kelly, who was dropped last week, are back for West Coast who has opted to manage spearhead Oscar Allen, while Marcus Bontempelli, Peter Wright and George Wardlaw have all been selected for their first games of the season.

Sydney has opted against rushing back forward Logan McDonald, giving him another week to build fitness.

Fritsch and van Rooyen have been left out among three omissions for the Demons, with former Lion Tom Fullarton and Daniel Turner among the inclusions.

With Docherty left out and the Blues' forward line decimated by injury, Michael Voss has recalled Lewis Young and Elijah Hollands, who has missed some time with personal leave.

Adelaide has regained defender Nick Murray from a knee problem to face a Greater Western Sydney team that is unchanged and spearheaded by last year's Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan.

In Saturday night’s match at Marvel Stadium, Richmond have recalled Balta after serving his club-imposed suspension, and also get No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor back against an unbeaten Suns outfit that has regained Connor Budarick following a hamstring problem.

Teams for Easter Monday's clash between Geelong and Hawthorn will be released at 6.20pm on Sunday.

FRIDAY, APRIL 18

North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Wardlaw

Out: R.Hardeman (omitted)

R5 sub: Riley Hardeman

CARLTON

In: B.Acres, E.Hollands, L.Young

Out: S.Docherty (omitted), H.McKay (concussion), B.Kemp (Achilles)

R5 sub: Cooper Lord

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 4.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.McGovern, M.Flynn, T.Kelly, E.Hewett

Out: S.Brock (omitted), C.Hall (omitted), O.Allen (managed), B.Williams (omitted)

R5 sub: Hamish Davis

ESSENDON

In: P.Wright

Out: N.Bryan (knee)

R5 sub: Saad El-Hawli

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Melbourne v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: K.Tholstrup, T.Fullarton, D.Turner

Out: J.van Rooyen (omitted), J.Henderson (omitted), B.Fritsch (omitted)

R5 sub: Harry Sharp

FREMANTLE

In: O.McDonald

Out: P.Voss (suspension)

R5 sub: Isaiah Dudley

Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, S.Berry

Out: L.Sholl (omitted), J.Peatling (suspension)

R5 sub: Zac Taylor

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R5 sub: Toby McMullin

Richmond v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta, S.Ryan, S.Lalor

Out: J.Bauer (omitted), T.Sonsie (omitted), J.Blight (omitted)

R5 sub: Jacob Bauer

GOLD COAST

In: C.Budarick

Out: S.Clohesy (omitted)

R5 sub: Nick Holman

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, J.McInerney, A.Francis, B.Paton

Out: J.Amartey (hamstring)

R5 sub: Angus Sheldrick

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Finlayson, R.Atkins, D.Byrne-Jones

Out: Nil

R5 sub: Joe Berry

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: M.Bontempelli, O.Baker, J.Busslinger, H.Gallagher

Out: J.Harmes (foot)

R5 sub: Josh Dolan

ST KILDA

In: A.Schoenmaker, L.Henry, H.Boyd

Out: Nil

R5 sub: Angus Hastie