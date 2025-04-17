West Coast says Oscar Allen will sit out Friday's match 'to freshen up', while Tim Kelly returns after a week in the WAFL

Oscar Allen before the round three match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium, March 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast co-captain Oscar Allen will miss the Good Friday clash against Essendon in an effort to freshen the spearhead up after two short breaks.

Senior midfielder Tim Kelly, meanwhile, has earned a recall after being dropped to the WAFL last week.

Allen has struggled for form and kicked one goal across his past three games, going goalless against Carlton before missing back-to-back training sessions this week.

The Eagles said Friday night's clash against the Bombers presented an opportunity to rest the free agent, whose season has also been highly scrutinised amid a meeting with rival coach Sam Mitchell.

"Oscar has had a heavy workload and played more AFL minutes than any of our players, and we anticipated we would need to manage him in the near future," general manager of football Gavin Bell said.

"This week with back-to-back six-day breaks and following travel was the right time to give him a break to freshen up."

Learn More 01:45

Allen has managed multiple injuries in recent seasons, playing 11 games in 2024 because of a knee issue that he sought specialist advice about during the off-season.

The 26-year-old has appeared less mobile than normal this season and averaged a career-low 7.2 disposals a game.

His absence this week will likely mean Jake Waterman is supported by tall pair Jack Williams and Archer Reid, with the Eagles also having the option to recall ruck Matt Flynn and play Bailey Williams in attack.

The decision to recall Kelly so soon comes after a young midfield was crushed against the Blues, with coach Andrew McQualter conceding this week the team may have erred in going so young in the engine room.

Tim Kelly after the R3 match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on March 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We want to help our players improve, but we've got to set them up to succeed as well. So potentially we went too young in the one area last week," he said on Wednesday.

"I'm not really sure, but we think that everybody from last weekend will have learned some lessons and they'll be better for it. But we need to get better quickly."

Draftee Lucca Grego has been touted as a potential debutant against the Bombers, but the tough youngster's inclusion has not been confirmed.