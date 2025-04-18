The teams for Sunday's round six games have been announced, plus a couple of big late outs for Demons and Giants on Saturday

L-R: Jesse Hogan, Steven May, Lewis Melican. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney and Melbourne have been dealt major blows ahead of their matches on Saturday, while Sydney has opted to make three changes.

Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan will miss the Giants' clash against Adelaide due to a calf injury.

Xavier O'Halloran has replaced the forward in the side and Max Gruzewski added to the emergency list.

The winless Demons have taken a major hit for their meeting with Fremantle at the MCG.

Important defender Steven May has been ruled out due to a minor groin strain, with Blake Howes coming into the Melbourne team.

"Steven had a niggle on Thursday at training, and scans have since revealed a minor groin strain," Melbourne general manager of AFL football performance Alan Richardson said.

"He unfortunately wasn't able to tick off all that he needed to during our final run today, so we've taken the cautious approach of ruling him out of this weekend's game.

"At this stage, we're hopeful Steven will just miss the one match. However, he will be assessed daily in the lead up to round seven."

Jed Adams has been added to the emergency list.

Sydney has opted for three changes for its meeting with Port Adelaide.

Justin McInerney is back from suspension and is joined by Lewis Melican and Aaron Francis, with Peter Ladhams and Angus Sheldrick dropped and Joel Amartey (hamstring) out hurt.

Joel Amartey grabs at his hamstring during the R5 match between Sydney and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on April 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power regain Darcy Byrne-Jones from suspension as Joe Berry makes way.

The Bulldogs have made just one change for Sunday night's clash against St Kilda with Marcus Bontempelli in for his first game of the season, replacing James Harmes (foot).

The Saints have dropped Tobie Travaglia and Zak Jones, with Arie Schoenmaker and Liam Henry coming in.

Teams for Easter Monday's clash between Geelong and Hawthorn will be released at 6.20pm on Sunday.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, J.McInerney, A.Francis

Out: J.Amartey (hamstring), A.Sheldrick (omitted), P.Ladhams (omitted)

R5 sub: Angus Sheldrick

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Byrne-Jones

Out: J.Berry (omitted)

R5 sub: Joe Berry

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: M.Bontempelli

Out: J.Harmes (foot)

R5 sub: Josh Dolan

ST KILDA

In: A.Schoenmaker, L.Henry

Out: T.Travaglia (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)

R5 sub: Angus Hastie