GREATER Western Sydney and Melbourne have been dealt major blows ahead of their matches on Saturday, while Sydney has opted to make three changes.
Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan will miss the Giants' clash against Adelaide due to a calf injury.
Xavier O'Halloran has replaced the forward in the side and Max Gruzewski added to the emergency list.
The winless Demons have taken a major hit for their meeting with Fremantle at the MCG.
Important defender Steven May has been ruled out due to a minor groin strain, with Blake Howes coming into the Melbourne team.
"Steven had a niggle on Thursday at training, and scans have since revealed a minor groin strain," Melbourne general manager of AFL football performance Alan Richardson said.
"He unfortunately wasn't able to tick off all that he needed to during our final run today, so we've taken the cautious approach of ruling him out of this weekend's game.
"At this stage, we're hopeful Steven will just miss the one match. However, he will be assessed daily in the lead up to round seven."
Jed Adams has been added to the emergency list.
Sydney has opted for three changes for its meeting with Port Adelaide.
Justin McInerney is back from suspension and is joined by Lewis Melican and Aaron Francis, with Peter Ladhams and Angus Sheldrick dropped and Joel Amartey (hamstring) out hurt.
The Power regain Darcy Byrne-Jones from suspension as Joe Berry makes way.
The Bulldogs have made just one change for Sunday night's clash against St Kilda with Marcus Bontempelli in for his first game of the season, replacing James Harmes (foot).
The Saints have dropped Tobie Travaglia and Zak Jones, with Arie Schoenmaker and Liam Henry coming in.
Teams for Easter Monday's clash between Geelong and Hawthorn will be released at 6.20pm on Sunday.
SUNDAY, APRIL 20
Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: L.Melican, J.McInerney, A.Francis
Out: J.Amartey (hamstring), A.Sheldrick (omitted), P.Ladhams (omitted)
R5 sub: Angus Sheldrick
PORT ADELAIDE
In: D.Byrne-Jones
Out: J.Berry (omitted)
R5 sub: Joe Berry
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: M.Bontempelli
Out: J.Harmes (foot)
R5 sub: Josh Dolan
ST KILDA
In: A.Schoenmaker, L.Henry
Out: T.Travaglia (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)
R5 sub: Angus Hastie