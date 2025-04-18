L-R: Jesse Hogan, Steven May, Lewis Melican. Pictures: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney and Melbourne have been dealt major blows ahead of their matches on Saturday, while Sydney has opted to make three changes.

Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan will miss the Giants' clash against Adelaide due to a calf injury.

Xavier O'Halloran has replaced the forward in the side and Max Gruzewski added to the emergency list.

The winless Demons have taken a major hit for their meeting with Fremantle at the MCG.

Jed Adams has been added to the emergency list.

Sydney has opted for three changes for its meeting with Port Adelaide.

Justin McInerney is back from suspension and is joined by Lewis Melican and Aaron Francis, with Peter Ladhams and Angus Sheldrick dropped and Joel Amartey (hamstring) out hurt.

Joel Amartey grabs at his hamstring during the R5 match between Sydney and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on April 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power regain Darcy Byrne-Jones from suspension as Joe Berry makes way.

The Bulldogs have made just one change for Sunday night's clash against St Kilda with Marcus Bontempelli in for his first game of the season, replacing James Harmes (foot).

The Saints have dropped Tobie Travaglia and Zak Jones, with Arie Schoenmaker and Liam Henry coming in.

Teams for Easter Monday's clash between Geelong and Hawthorn will be released at 6.20pm on Sunday.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, J.McInerney, A.Francis
Out: J.Amartey (hamstring), A.Sheldrick (omitted), P.Ladhams (omitted)

R5 sub: Angus Sheldrick

PORT ADELAIDE

In: D.Byrne-Jones
Out: J.Berry (omitted)

R5 sub: Joe Berry

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: M.Bontempelli
Out: J.Harmes (foot)

R5 sub: Josh Dolan

ST KILDA

In: A.Schoenmaker, L.Henry
Out: T.Travaglia (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)

R5 sub: Angus Hastie