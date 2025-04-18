The Match Review findings from Thursday night's match between Brisbane and Collingwood have been released

Logan Morris in action during the R6 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the Gabba on April 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

BRISBANE young gun Logan Morris has been given the all-clear for pushing Darcy Moore into an oncoming marking contest.

The Collingwood captain was subbed out of the game shortly after with blood seen trickling from his ear after copping an accidental knee to the head from teammate Jeremy Howe early in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's match at the Gabba.

Moore received stitches for the injury but was cleared of concussion and will be fit to play in next Friday's Anzac Day clash against Essendon.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian explained the incident on Saturday, saying the contact from Morris on Moore "was not of a forceful nature" and his conduct "was not unreasonable in the circumstances".

"Morris and Moore run back with the flight of the ball with their eyes on the ball as Jeremy Howe and Cam Rayner approach from the opposite direction," he said. "With his eyes on the ball, Morris makes contact with Moore, with Howe making high contact to Moore in the marking contest. It was the view of the MRO that the contact from Morris on Moore was not of a forceful nature and that Morris, under the circumstances, could not have reasonably foreseen that Howe would make high contact with another player in the manner that occurred. Accordingly, it was the view of the MRO that Morris’s conduct was not unreasonable in the circumstances."

Collingwood star Nick Daicos has been sanctioned $1500 ($1000 with an early plea) for misconduct on Brisbane's Jarrod Berry, while high flyer Howe also copped a $1500 fine for attempting to trip Will Ashcroft.