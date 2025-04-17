IF Damo has read some bizarre club statements ... THEN

Sliding Doors is in full swing for 2025 .. and Damo's got plenty on his mind

IF ...

the Crows are 0-2 from the past two matches ...

THEN ...

while I remain unconvinced of their top-four credentials, I'm not writing them off. Were very good against Gold Coast in round four, then got blown away late against the Cats, after a five-day break. A season-shaping match awaits, against GWS on Saturday.

Matthew Nicks and Jake Soligo after Adelaide's loss to Geelong in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ..

the no-Joe Daniher narrative and fears had been pushed into the background on the back of five straight wins to open the premiership defence ...

THEN ...

watch it explode into storylines and minds this week, after a dismal display at home against Collingwood on Thursday night. And now Logan Morris is in doubt for round seven. Morris' push of Darcy Moore into a marking contest, in my eyes, should result in a suspension.

IF ...

it's unfortunate for Sam Docherty that he's been axed for round six against North Melbourne ...

THEN ...

it's also the right call. Simply hasn't reached anything resembling good form in 2025.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: Sam Docherty of the Blues poses for a photograph during the 2025 Carlton Blues Official Team Photo Day at IKON Park on February 10, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

IF ...

Nick Daicos extraordinarily and ridiculously had his professionalism questioned by Kane Cornes after Opening Round ...

THEN ...

he was as classy off field as he has always been on it when he refrained from saying publicly what he thought privately. The game's standout professional operator. And best on ground, yet again, on Thursday night. Hopefully in 2025 he gets the Brownlow he's already deserved.

IF ...

the Bombers' talent runs only so far ...

THEN ...

it's at least well organised, particularly defensively. Now that they've found a form of mojo with consecutive wins, against Port Adelaide and Melbourne, might get into a groove and worry some better-credentialled opponents.

Jye Menzie celebrates during the round five match between Melbourne and Essendon at Adelaide Oval, April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

you look up "journeyman" in the dictionary ...

THEN ...

up pops a picture of Oscar McDonald. A debut for Melbourne in the second-last match of the 2015 season. Five matches for Carlton in 2021 and 2022. A season with Williamstown in the VFL in 2023. Back into the AFL for the Dockers in 2024, where he played in a round one win against eventual premier Brisbane, but damaged a knee. Not seen since. Back for Saturday's MCG match against the Demons. Love the journeyman stories.

Oscar McDonald in action during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

you're playing against the Cats and you focus on Holmes ...

THEN ...

good luck with Smith. And if you focus on Smith, good luck with Holmes. Holmes & Smith. Smith & Holmes. As lethal as that late 1980s movie duo, Tango & Cash.

Max Holmes and Bailey Smith celebrate during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

I've been a Suns doubter for 14 years ...

THEN ...

in year 15, I'm moving into believer status. Gold Coast may have been gifted a soft early 2025 season fixture by the AFL, but there's nothing soft any more about the way it is playing. Is there still a seat left on the bandwagon?

Ben King celebrates a goal during the round five match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Barossa Park, April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

there are at least 10, and possibly 15, teammates with a greater profile ...

THEN ...

Connor Idun may be inside the top eight for importance. Plays the percentages, and the team game, every time.

Connor Idun kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

you think it is night and Day when Will doesn't play ...

THEN ...

it is. Hawks have lost nine of 11 in the past three years when Will Day has been absent.

Will Day in action during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

the axings of Fritsch and van Rooyen were the right calls ...

THEN ...

it also leaves the Demons looking abysmally weak on paper inside 50. Petracca may have to jag six if they are to be a chance against the Dockers.

Bayley Fritsch is chased by Jack Bowes during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

it's asking a lot of George Wardlaw, with just 26 matches and an unfortunate history of soft tissue injuries behind him, to be the Zak Butters of North Melbourne ...

THEN ...

that is exactly what this team needs him to be. Great to see him back for Good Friday. Bang, crash, never say die.

George Wardlaw in action during the R20 match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Blundstone Arena on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Kenny and Zak were wound up like tops last Sunday night ...

THEN ...

the challenge for them and everyone else at Port is to approach every remaining game in the same manic state. If they do, they will cause some carnage.

Zak Butters celebrates a win after the match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

I don't believe the AFL should adopt the NRL's "no fault" stand down policy because of many pitfalls ...

THEN ...

I do believe the AFL and the Tigers should have implemented it with Noah Balta. Simply cannot believe he's been cleared to play, before being sentenced in a NSW court for serious assault. Yes, I know the initial AFL-backed Tigers ban aligned with the court hearing, which was subsequently pushed back a fortnight. But the goalposts changed on everything when Balta not just pleaded guilty, but was shown on CCTV to be acting in a highly disturbing way. I won't be listening for a very long time to any word this club dares to utter on any form of social messaging. Because only one thing matters – actions.

Noah Balta looks on during Richmond VFL's clash against the Marsh National Academy on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

you ever hear a football club tell you a surgery or medical procedure was "successful" ...

THEN ...

always, always, wait for actual confirmation. Back in February, the Saints said an arthroscope on Max King's knee "went well" and that he was on target for a round one appearance. Poor Max hasn't been seen since and had more surgery during the week. That too would've been 'successful". Return date anyone's guess.

Max King after the round 14 match between Brisbane and St Kilda at The Gabba, June 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

Justin McInerney is back after suspension ...

THEN ...

the Swans look better immediately. But the Power on Sunday won't be an easy opponent.

Justin McInerney kicks during Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF ...

I've read some bizarre club statements over the years ...

THEN ...

this one from Eagles general manager football Gavin Bell is right up there: "Oscar (Allen) has had a heavy workload and played more AFL minutes than any of our players, and we anticipated we would need to manage him in the near future. This week with back-to-back six-day breaks and following travel was the right time to give him a break to freshen up." What a mess.

Oscar Allen before the round three match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium, March 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IF ...

Josh Dunkley and Bailey Smith, and now Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, have had their own specific reasons to desperately get out of the Bulldogs ...

THEN ...

there's still a common denominator. The out-of-contract coach might be overseeing a premiership chance if they were still there.

Luke Beveridge during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the AFL keeps leaving the Grand Final at the Saturday 2.30pm start time ...

THEN ...

I have no idea why. It makes zero sense. Not one other blockbuster on the AFL calendar is scheduled for that slot, nor requested by clubs. And as for the "fans association" wanting it to stay there, there would not be even one less fan watching a twilight or night game, and probably at least a million-plus more nationally tuning in.