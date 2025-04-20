The teams for the Easter Monday clash between Geelong and Hawthorn have been announced

Jack Ginnivan and Tom Stewart. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has confirmed a recall for star defender Tom Stewart for the Easter Monday clash against Hawthorn, who have dropped Jack Ginnivan among two changes.

Stewart is back for the Cats for the clash at the MCG, although fellow defender Jake Kolodjashnij will miss another week in the seniors as he continues to recover from a groin injury.

Young forward Ted Clohesy makes way in the Cats' side for Stewart's return.

Ginnivan responded to his axing with four goals and 23 disposals for Box Hill in the VFL on Sunday.

The livewire was among two players dropped from the Hawks' side that suffered its first loss of the season against Port Adelaide last week.

Connor Macdonald has been recalled after overcoming an ankle injury, while Jack Scrimshaw also returns with Finn Maginness making way.

A potentially record crowd is expected on the public holiday Monday for the now traditional Easter Monday clash.

MONDAY, APRIL 21

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart

Out: T.Clohesy (omitted)

R5 sub: Ted Clohesy

HAWTHORN

In: J.Scrimshaw, C.Macdonald

Out: J.Ginnivan (omitted), F.Maginness (omitted)

R5 sub: Luke Breust