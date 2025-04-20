WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has conceded the club holds concerns for Sam Darcy, but wouldn't go as far as confirming that the youngster had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.
In his post-match press conference, Beveridge said that he wouldn't speculate and instead would wait on the results of scans for the talented forward.
"I can't really elaborate until the medicos have got the results of a scan," Beveridge said.
"It's fair to say that we're a bit concerned."
The 21-year-old went down clutching at his left knee following a marking contest and was subbed out of the game at quarter-time, however Darcy joined his teammates on the bench and post-match to sing the team song following the Bulldogs' 71-point thrashing of St Kilda on Easter Sunday.
"I just said to the group, you know Sam comes in, he probably knows he might have a serious knee injury but he's in the huddle, arms around his teammates, singing the song, just shows what sort of character he is," Beveridge said.
"But you know if we lose him for a while then we've just got to do it a certain way and look after him."
The Bulldogs have a number of options to replace Darcy if he is to spend an extended period on the sidelines, including swingmen Buku Khamis, James O'Donnell and Rory Lobb.
"We've got role player options as you just alluded to there. We swung James and Buku tonight," Beveridge said.
"James O'Donnell has been playing forward and Buku has been playing as a key back, and we flipped them over.
"It's not in the Plan A approach to the game to play Rory (Lobb) forward at the start of a game, but it is an option and he'll do anything for the team. He's a great team man like that.
"The other option is to play a bit smaller at times."
Beveridge ruled out bringing former No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan back into the team anytime soon.
"That's obviously not going to happen in the immediate term so it's probably not worth discussing at the moment. As far as any replacements go, I really can't consider 'Marra'," he said.
The Bulldogs welcomed back captain Marcus Bontempelli from injury, who had 30 disposals and kicked two goals in his first game of the season.
Beveridge said he wasn't surprised with how his skipper bounced back.
"I don't think anyone is (surprised) by what Marcus can do," he said.
"Kicking the longer goals off a long break is always something that usually takes a while and finding a rhythm, but he was quite outstanding.
"When you're that good a ball handler, you understand the game as well as him and you've got that much courage and presence. Hopefully he's a handful week-to-week but he's just been a pro in his rehab."
For St Kilda, it now has a short turnaround before meeting last year's premier Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Ross Lyon admitted he was disappointed with his side's performance.
"I'm disappointed for our fans. I thought it was a big crowd. You know, Easter Sunday, all of that. So really, I was sort of disappointed and you're right, it was non-competitive at times, so we have to own that," Lyon said.
"We just need to come in ready (for Brisbane). It's a short week, quick turnaround.
"We'll have to have some conversations, and we need to get going quick. We can't dwell on it. We'll learn from it and we need to respond."
Lyon confirmed there was no injury to Liam Henry, who was subbed out at half-time in his first senior game since injuring his knee late last year.
"We needed midfield grunt and (Zak) Jones, who had gastro all week, played well (in the) midfield and I thought he (came) on and impacted in the third. So, we just had to make that decision," Lyon said.
"That was his first game. Maybe a half was about right for him."