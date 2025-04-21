Bailey Smith (left) and Shaun Mannagh celebrate a goal during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cometh the moment, cometh the Mannagh.

Plenty of big names had a chance to seal the deal late in another classic Easter Monday blockbuster, but it was Shaun Mannagh who nailed his chance to secure a seven-point win for Geelong over Hawthorn.

This is what you get on Easter Monday. Two of the most successful sides of the 21st century delivering a classic at the MCG in a tradition that isn't far behind Anzac Day as the biggest game on the fixture.

With 88,746 packed into the MCG, Geelong led from start to finish in one of the games of the season to continue its dominance of a fixture that started in 2010 at the height of the Kennett Curse, and has now resulted in 12 wins from 15 games for the Cats.

Mannagh kicked his third goal of the game with under three minutes to play in what proved to be the final score of an epic match, after Shannon Neale intercepted not one but two Hawthorn exits. Nick Watson missed his chance five minutes earlier, before James Sicily sprayed his final shot out on the full in a tense finish that resulted in a 12.14 (86) to 11.13 (79) win for the Cats.

The 27-year-old has played plenty of footy on this festive weekend, but Easter Monday is a bit different to playing for Werribee on Good Friday or for Lavington on Easter Sunday. Mannagh thrived on the big stage, like he did last September, after overcoming a stress fracture in his foot before Christmas that ruined his pre-season.

Bailey Smith was involved in everything. He was booed after throwing the Sherrin in Jarman Impey's face. He cupped his ear to the crowd. Nothing bothered him. He finished with 28 disposals and 630m gained, while Patrick Dangerfield finished with three goals to take his tally to 14 for the season after playing almost permanently forward in an intriguing battle with Josh Weddle.

Geelong drove up the highway and made the fast start, despite a couple of players running late due to traffic to Melbourne. The Cats registered the first five inside 50 entries of the game, where it converted two of them into goals via tidy finishes from Mannagh and Ollie Dempsey.

Dangerfield also cashed in early with his first goal halfway through the opening quarter and looked ominous.

But Weddle followed him around all day and split the points. The Hawthorn No.23 guernsey is iconic in this rivalry and it was everywhere in the first quarter; Weddle put his body on the line, saving a near-certain goal from Dempsey.

Hawthorn had its chances, but didn't take them. Dylan Moore missed a snap from the pocket. Mabior Chol hit the post on the run from the top of the square, before Jack Gunston pulled a set shot from the other pocket, then a minute later sprayed another set shot. It was a sign of things to come.

Just when Hawthorn needed a moment of magic, 'the Wizard' Nick Watson conjured something special, positioning himself at the drop of the ball, crumbing off the pack and snapping perfectly to keep the Hawks within touching distance of Geelong.

James Sicily had the yips across all four quarters in an uncharacteristic performance from the Hawthorn captain. Jeremy Cameron made him pay when the skipper turned the ball over in the back pocket. Usually precise by foot, the All-Australian defender put another kick out on the full shortly after.

Gunston started the season out of the 23 and didn't play until the third weekend of the season, but since returning against Carlton as the sub, the veteran has fired. He kicked an equal-personal best six goals against Port Adelaide last Sunday night – after two twos – and then had 2.1 and an assist by half-time to keep Hawthorn in it.

Hawthorn momentarily closed within four points when Chol and Watson kicked their second goals just after half-time, but Geelong responded.

Almost through a Jeremy Cameron bicycle kick that rocketed into the post as if he was at the Kop End at Anfield. Then via Mark Blicavs, who made the Hawks pay for another turnover.

Gunston had more opportunities but sprayed a third shot out on the full to go with three goals.

Mabior Chol regularly delivers the full gamut of performances. And he delivered that range again. The ex-Sun and Tiger reduced the margin to single digits in red time when he pinned Tom Stewart holding the ball, then snapped a brilliant goal from the pocket, 40m out from goal. After being at risk of being dropped during the week, Chol had three on the board at the final change and the Hawks were alive late.

But again the Cats kicked the opening goal of the quarter to respond – they kicked the first goal in all four quarters – with Dangerfield snapping the first of the last to have his third from limited chances.

Hawthorn wasn't finished, though. One of the biggest moments of the game arrived 10 minutes into the last quarter when Mannagh was caught holding the ball inside 50. Tom Stewart misread the fast entry and Sicily made him pay, reducing the margin to just a straight kick.

Then Karl Amon found Connor MacDonald with a brilliant left foot kick, which was converted to level the scores with 12 minutes to play.

That was as close as they would come.

Irishman set for stint on sidelines

Conor Nash is facing a suspension after a swinging arm collected Gryan Miers in the head in a tackling attempt halfway through the third quarter. The Geelong star was concussed in the incident and took minutes to leave the ground. Fremantle forward Patrick Voss was hit with a three-game suspension for a similar incident that left Nick Vlaustin with a broken nose – but not a concussion – last Sunday in the Barossa. The MRO graded that incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact. If it's graded as severe conduct it will be directed to the Tribunal. Henry Hustwaite has been dominating in the VFL and could finally get his chance after collecting 35 disposals and 12 clearances for Box Hill on Sunday.

More scrutiny for box office Cat?

There is always great theatre when it comes to Bailey Smith. After copping a fine for flipping the bird during Gather Round, the prized recruit was booed and jeered by the crowd as a he ran off in the second quarter after Smith slammed the Sherrin into Jarman Impey's head when the ball went out of bounds. Impey received a free kick for the moment of madness, which will be looked at by the match review officer. Impey had collected Smith late in the first quarter and the new Cat clearly hadn't forgotten. Smith cupped his ear as he approached the interchange bench, interacting with the members.

GEELONG 4.5 7.8 10.12 12.14 (86)

HAWTHORN 2.6 5.10 9.12 11.13 (79)

GOALS

Geelong: Mannagh 3, Dangerfield 3, Dempsey 2, Cameron 2, Stanley, Blicavs

Hawthorn: Chol 3, Gunston 3, Watson 2, Hardwick, Sicily, Macdonald

BEST

Geelong: Mannagh, Smith, Holmes, Atkins, Dangerfield, Dempsey

Hawthorn: Amon, Newcombe, Chol, Worpel, Gunston, Meek

LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Oisin Mullin (hip) replaced by Ted Clohesy

Hawthorn: Nil

INJURIES

Geelong: Miers (concussion)

Hawthorn: Moore (head)

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Ted Clohesy (replaced Gryan Miers in the third quarter)

Hawthorn: Changkuoth Jiath (replaced Luke Breust in the third quarter)

Crowd: 88,746 at the MCG