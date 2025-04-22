Richmond defender Noah Balta has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to assault

Noah Balta celebrates after Richmond's win over Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NOAH Balta has walked free from court and instead been handed a night-time curfew and alcohol ban as part of his punishment for assaulting a man outside a regional venue.

Richmond defender Balta was sentenced at Albury Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to repeatedly punching Thomas Washbrook, 27, outside the Mulwala Water Ski Club, in the NSW Riverina, on December 30.

The 25-year-old was fined $3000, given an 18-month community corrections order and assigned a curfew, restricting him to his home address between 10pm and 6am until July.

He was expressionless as he walked through the media pack and into a nearby SUV more than two hours after his sentencing.

Noah Balta looks on during Richmond VFL's clash against the Marsh National Academy on April 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Balta did not offer a public statement and his legal team has sought an exemption from the curfew to allow him to play football.

The curfew would mean Balta would miss this Thursday night's Anzac Day Eve game against Melbourne and also the Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Essendon on the Friday night of round 11.

He would also miss the round 12 twilight game against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium given it involves travel to and from Sydney.

Richmond's other scheduled games in the next eight weeks are all day games in Melbourne.

The schedule beyond round 15, which will overlap with Balta's punishment, has not yet been finalised by the AFL.

A trip to Perth to face West Coast in round 19, less than three months from today, could also be in danger, but the date of that match is yet to be locked in.

Noah Balta and Adem Yze celebrate after the round six match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond is yet to comment on Balta's sentencing, while the AFL is due to address the situation on Tuesday afternoon.

On the night of the assault, Mr Washbrook had been waiting for a courtesy bus outside the club when he tried to defuse an altercation between another man and Balta's younger brother, Oskar.

As Balta exited the venue, he saw Mr Washbrook touch his brother in an attempt to calm him, but misinterpreted the gesture and rushed in to defend him, the court was told.

The 2020 premiership player had been on a pub crawl from 1.30pm on the day of the assault.

CCTV footage shown to the court showed Balta shoulder charge the victim before punching him several times in the head.

Balta punched Mr Washbrook several more times as his brother held the victim down.

The victim suffered a three-centimetre cut to his forehead, which bled profusely during the attack and was later treated in hospital for a suspected rib fracture.

Balta turned himself in to police two days later on New Year's Day.

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment in NSW.

Balta must abstain from alcohol for the duration of his community corrections order.

The premiership defender has also paid Mr Washbrook $45,000 in compensation, the court was told.

In sentencing Balta, Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said the attack was at the higher end of the medium threshold but disagreed with the prosecution about the victim's risk of death.

"While more serious harm was a possibility, I cannot be satisfied to a high standard beyond a reasonable doubt that death was highly probable," she told the court.

Ms Humphreys said Balta had admitted his actions were "misguided and disproportionate" and his judgment had been "severely marred by his level of intoxication".

Sanctions, including a six-match ban including two pre-season games, had not adequately punished Balta for his actions, she said.

"Alcohol-fuelled violence must be denounced," Ms Humphreys said.

Balta's age, lack of prior convictions and his expression of genuine remorse was taken into account in the sentence.

The footballer had also completed an anger management program and had a range of shining character references which described the incident as "out of character" for the "gentle giant".

Balta will be banned from the Mulwala Water Ski Club for the duration of the community corrections order.

Richmond's games in the next three months

R7 v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.30pm

R8 v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm

R9 v West Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm

R10 v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm

R11 v Essendon at the MCG, 7.40pm

R12 v Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm

R13 v Sydney at the MCG, 1.20pm

R15 v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 3.20pm

R16 v Adelaide at the MCG, date and time TBC

R17 v Geelong at GMHBA Stadium, date and time TBC

R18 v Essendon at the MCG, date and time TBC

R19 v West Coast at Optus Stadium, date and time TBC