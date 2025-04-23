Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick can see similarities between himself in his early days and Mac Andrew

Mac Andrew tangles with Hugo Ralphsmith during the R6 match between Gold Coast and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on April 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick doesn't want to sanitise Mac Andrew's aggression, but says he's spoken to the young Gold Coast defender this week about finding "the line" in his on-field behaviour.

Andrew gave away a free kick, resulting in a gift goal to Richmond's Seth Campbell, after throwing the young Tiger to the ground early in Saturday night's loss at Marvel Stadium.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Hardwick said he loved Andrew's aggressive and abrasive nature and was prepared to cut the 21-year-old some slack.

"I speak from experience, I was a real hot head when I played, to start my career," Hardwick said.

"He'll grow out of it.

"We had a conversation this week, but I'll always fully support our boys. They're going to make mistakes, they're not perfect.

"Every now and then they're going to get antagonised.

"He was sticking up for Daniel Rioli who got pushed in the back. Did he go too far? Yeah, he knows that, he understands that, he cost us a goal.

"I want him to stand up for Daniel, but I don't want hm to throw that guy five metres sideways.

"He was disappointed as well. He's got a good understanding of what the line is, but he did step over it."

Tom Lynch and Mac Andrew face off during the R6 match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Andrew has regularly been at the centre of verbal and physical altercations in his 45-game career, with opponents seemingly targeting the young Suns star.

"You know what the very best sides do?" Hardwick asked.

"They push the boundaries. Geelong have got a great guy by the name of Bailey Smith and he's pushing the boundaries at the moment, but he's a wonderful, wonderful player.

"You've just got to be mindful that greatness sometimes takes that direction.

"You can be very careful and sanitise those individuals, but it takes away a little bit of their performance as well."

When asked how Hardwick plans on helping Andrew find the right balance in the future, he turned his attention to the player's pre-game musical choices.

"A lot of Adele before the game," he joked.

"Take it down a notch. No more heavy metal, no more rap music, more Adele. He'll get an understanding of what he can and can't do."