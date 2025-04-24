Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round seven teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

ANOTHER week with plenty of options for coaches.

But a lack of rookies after a week in which they also struggled is making upgrades difficult.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $260,000) and Matt Carroll (DEF, $314,000) are the most traded in rookies, while Nick Daicos (MID, $1,053,000) is the most popular premium.

The Traders bring you all the round seven teams and latest Fantasy news, plus the best captains for this week.

Also, check out Roy's Fantasy stocktake for who to buy and sell here.

And read Calvin's Fantasy ready for the best captains, trade targets and draft options here.

