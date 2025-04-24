Follow all the action from the clash between the Demons and Tigers

Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's clash against Richmond in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and Melbourne meet on Anzac Day Eve looking to build on shock wins.

The Tigers are 2-4 after handing Gold Coast its first loss of the season, while the Demons ended their winless start to the campaign by upsetting Fremantle.

DEMONS v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Both teams are coming off five-day breaks ahead of the huge clash at the MCG.

Richmond will be aiming to end a run of five consecutive defeats to Melbourne.

Bayley Fritsch is back for the Demons after a one-week stint in the VFL, while Steven May also returns after overcoming a groin issue. Judd McVee is also into the team, in place of Jake Melksham, Daniel Turner and Blake Howes.

For the Tigers, defender Campbell Gray will make his debut as Noah Balta goes out due to the court-imposed curfew he is under that requires him to be in his home between 10pm and 6am. Rhyan Mansell returns from suspension while Samson Ryan is out with a foot injury.

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Harry Sharp

Richmond: Tom Brown