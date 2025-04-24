The teams are in for round seven's Friday and Saturday games, as well as Sunday's squads

Liam Jones, Josh Rachele and Griffin Logue. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs might already be missing some big men, but it hasn't stopped Luke Beveridge from dropping full-back Liam Jones for Saturday night's game against Greater Western Sydney.

Alastair Clarkson is another coach happy to overlook some veteran defenders, leaving Griffin Logue and Aidan Corr out of Saturday's trip to Port Adelaide.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

In other round seven selection news, Josh Rachele is back for his first game since round three for Adelaide against Fremantle, while Tim Kelly (West Coast) and Travis Boak (Port Adelaide) are both missing through injury, and Carlton forward Harry McKay has been named on an extended bench.

The Dogs leaving out Jones has coincided with the Giants recalling Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan from a calf niggle.

Jedd Busslinger, the No.13 pick from the 2022 AFL Draft, comes in for Jones for his AFL debut after completing a long apprenticeship in the VFL.

Learn More 22:17

While the Kangaroos have shuffled their struggling defensive unit, Port has recalled some strengths in its forward line, with the two Joes, Berry and Richards, back in action.

Tim Membrey is back for the Anzac Day blockbuster against Collingwood, alongside Dan Houston who has served his suspension, to face an Essendon outfit that has goalkicker Kyle Langford back from a hamstring problem.

In Friday's other game, Fremantle has omitted James Aish among three changes, with Rachele back for the Crows after overcoming his rib injury, though key forward Darcy Fogarty is out with a shoulder injury.

Learn More 07:41

Four-goal Grand Final hero Kai Lohmann (ankle) is back for Brisbane after missing three games, coming up against a St Kilda outfit that will have Dougal Howard playing for the first time in 2025.

In Sunday's games, Jack Ginnivan has been named in Hawthorn's 26-man squad to play West Coast, which has recalled captain Oscar Allen after taking time away from the club, while veteran Mitch Duncan is on Geelong's extended bench to face the Blues.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: D.Houston, T.Membrey, L.Sullivan

Out: D.Moore (ear), M.Cox (omitted), E.Allan (omitted)

R6 sub: Ed Allan

ESSENDON

In: K.Langford, T.Goldstein

Out: S.Draper (Achilles), S.El-Hawli (omitted)

R6 sub: Saad El-Hawli

Fremantle v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: C.Wagner, H.Chapman, Q.Narkle

Out: J.Aish (omitted), J.O'Meara (hamstring/foot), B.Banfield (omitted)

R6 sub: Isaiah Dudley

ADELAIDE

In: J.Rachele, J.Peatling

Out: D.Fogarty (shoulder), S.Berry (omitted)

R6 sub: Sam Berry

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, I.Keeler

Out: A.Schoenmaker (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)

R6 sub: Zak Jones

BRISBANE

In: K.Lohmann

Out: S.Marshall (omitted)

R6 sub: Sam Marshall

Port Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Richards, J.Finlayson, J.Berry

Out: R.Atkins (omitted), T.Boak (back), T.Cochrane (foot)

R6 sub: Rory Atkins

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: K.Dawson, J.Archer, R.Hardeman

Out: A.Corr (omitted), G.Logue (omitted), Z.Fisher (hamstring)

R6 sub: Zane Duursma

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 7.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Hogan

Out: C.Brown (omitted)

R6 sub: Xavier O'Halloran

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Busslinger, L.Vandermeer, J.Harmes

Out: L.Jones (omitted), L.McNeil (hamstring), S.Darcy (knee)

R6 sub: Cooper Hynes

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Fiorini, N.Moyle, S.Clohesy

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Nick Holman

SYDNEY

In: B.Paton, P.Ladhams, A.Sheldrick

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Aaron Francis

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: H.McKay, L.Cowan, S.Docherty

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Cooper Lord

GEELONG

In: O.Mullin, O.Wiltshire, M.Duncan, J.Clark

Out: G.Miers (concussion)

R6 sub: Ted Clohesy

Hawthorn v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: B.Macdonald, H.Hustwaite, F.Maginness, J.Ginnivan

Out: C.Nash (suspension)

R6 sub: Changkuoth Jiath

WEST COAST

In: T.Cole, O.Allen, T.Brockman, N.Long, S.Brock

Out: H.Edwards (omitted), T.Kelly (toe)

R6 sub: Tom Gross