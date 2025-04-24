THE WESTERN Bulldogs might already be missing some big men, but it hasn't stopped Luke Beveridge from dropping full-back Liam Jones for Saturday night's game against Greater Western Sydney.
Alastair Clarkson is another coach happy to overlook some veteran defenders, leaving Griffin Logue and Aidan Corr out of Saturday's trip to Port Adelaide.
In other round seven selection news, Josh Rachele is back for his first game since round three for Adelaide against Fremantle, while Tim Kelly (West Coast) and Travis Boak (Port Adelaide) are both missing through injury, and Carlton forward Harry McKay has been named on an extended bench.
The Dogs leaving out Jones has coincided with the Giants recalling Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan from a calf niggle.
Jedd Busslinger, the No.13 pick from the 2022 AFL Draft, comes in for Jones for his AFL debut after completing a long apprenticeship in the VFL.
While the Kangaroos have shuffled their struggling defensive unit, Port has recalled some strengths in its forward line, with the two Joes, Berry and Richards, back in action.
Tim Membrey is back for the Anzac Day blockbuster against Collingwood, alongside Dan Houston who has served his suspension, to face an Essendon outfit that has goalkicker Kyle Langford back from a hamstring problem.
In Friday's other game, Fremantle has omitted James Aish among three changes, with Rachele back for the Crows after overcoming his rib injury, though key forward Darcy Fogarty is out with a shoulder injury.
Four-goal Grand Final hero Kai Lohmann (ankle) is back for Brisbane after missing three games, coming up against a St Kilda outfit that will have Dougal Howard playing for the first time in 2025.
In Sunday's games, Jack Ginnivan has been named in Hawthorn's 26-man squad to play West Coast, which has recalled captain Oscar Allen after taking time away from the club, while veteran Mitch Duncan is on Geelong's extended bench to face the Blues.
FRIDAY, APRIL 25
Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: D.Houston, T.Membrey, L.Sullivan
Out: D.Moore (ear), M.Cox (omitted), E.Allan (omitted)
R6 sub: Ed Allan
ESSENDON
In: K.Langford, T.Goldstein
Out: S.Draper (Achilles), S.El-Hawli (omitted)
R6 sub: Saad El-Hawli
Fremantle v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: C.Wagner, H.Chapman, Q.Narkle
Out: J.Aish (omitted), J.O'Meara (hamstring/foot), B.Banfield (omitted)
R6 sub: Isaiah Dudley
ADELAIDE
In: J.Rachele, J.Peatling
Out: D.Fogarty (shoulder), S.Berry (omitted)
R6 sub: Sam Berry
SATURDAY, APRIL 26
St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 1.20pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, I.Keeler
Out: A.Schoenmaker (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)
R6 sub: Zak Jones
BRISBANE
In: K.Lohmann
Out: S.Marshall (omitted)
R6 sub: Sam Marshall
Port Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Richards, J.Finlayson, J.Berry
Out: R.Atkins (omitted), T.Boak (back), T.Cochrane (foot)
R6 sub: Rory Atkins
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: K.Dawson, J.Archer, R.Hardeman
Out: A.Corr (omitted), G.Logue (omitted), Z.Fisher (hamstring)
R6 sub: Zane Duursma
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, 7.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Hogan
Out: C.Brown (omitted)
R6 sub: Xavier O'Halloran
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.Busslinger, L.Vandermeer, J.Harmes
Out: L.Jones (omitted), L.McNeil (hamstring), S.Darcy (knee)
R6 sub: Cooper Hynes
SUNDAY, APRIL 27
Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: B.Fiorini, N.Moyle, S.Clohesy
Out: Nil
R6 sub: Nick Holman
SYDNEY
In: B.Paton, P.Ladhams, A.Sheldrick
Out: Nil
R6 sub: Aaron Francis
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: H.McKay, L.Cowan, S.Docherty
Out: Nil
R6 sub: Cooper Lord
GEELONG
In: O.Mullin, O.Wiltshire, M.Duncan, J.Clark
Out: G.Miers (concussion)
R6 sub: Ted Clohesy
Hawthorn v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: B.Macdonald, H.Hustwaite, F.Maginness, J.Ginnivan
Out: C.Nash (suspension)
R6 sub: Changkuoth Jiath
WEST COAST
In: T.Cole, O.Allen, T.Brockman, N.Long, S.Brock
Out: H.Edwards (omitted), T.Kelly (toe)
R6 sub: Tom Gross