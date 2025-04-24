Sam Darcy's injury has opened the door for a third-year WA product to finally play his first AFL game

Jedd Busslinger in action during Footscray's clash with Werribee in VFL round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JEDD Busslinger will make his long-awaited debut for the Western Bulldogs against Greater Western Sydney in Caberra on Saturday night.

The 2022 pick No.13 has completed a long apprenticeship in the VFL having arrived at the Mission Whitten Oval after two shoulder reconstructions in his draft year.

Busslinger has played 41 games for Footscray but finally cemented a chance at the next level after amassing 32 disposals and eight marks in the loss to Sandringham on Sunday.

The West Australian is the final player selected in the first round of the 2022 AFL Draft to debut.

With young gun Sam Darcy sidelined for the next few months with a knee injury, Luke Beveridge will now give Busslinger a chance to cement a spot in the AFL side.

The 198cm key defender will allow Rory Lobb, James O'Donnell or Buku Khamis more time to play in attack to cover the huge hole left by Darcy.

Busslinger was picked in the under-18 All-Australian team in 2022 and played for East Perth in the WAFL before being recruited by the Western Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs levelled the win-loss ledger at 3-3 by smashing St Kilda on Easter Sunday night and now face the Giants in Manuka, where the club has won its past two meetings against Adam Kingsley's side.

Busslinger becomes the fourth debutant at the kennel this year, after Sam Davidson, Josh Dolan and Cooper Hynes.