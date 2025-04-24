Oscar Allen leads West Coast out against Port Adelaide in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast co-captain Oscar Allen will return for Sunday's clash against Hawthorn, with coach Andrew McQualter declaring the key forward was ready to go after being managed physically and taking time away from the club last week.

After missing last Friday night's two-point loss to Essendon, Allen returned to the club on Monday and will be a central figure in Sunday's clash after meeting earlier this season with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell.

McQualter played down the significance of the restricted free agent facing off against the Hawks, with Allen now mentally fresh after dealing with the fallout of his meeting with Mitchell and looking to rebound from a quiet start to the season.

"Oscar's good, so he's going to play this week. It's great to have him back in our team and he's doing really well," McQualter said on Thursday.

"His knee is in a good space, his body is in a good space and we can't wait for him to be back this week.

"He's really excited, he's been good around the club this week and speaking up in our meetings this morning as we expect from our leaders. He's good to go."

McQualter said he understood the added interest in playing Hawthorn this week, with premiership player Tom Barrass also coming up against his former West Coast teammates for the first time.

Once the game starts, however, the coach expected none of the storylines would matter as the Eagles chase their first win for the season while the Hawks look to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Meanwhile, McQualter also revealed he met with Mitchell during Gather Round by chance and took the opportunity to catch up with the 42-year-old.

"I've known Mitch for a long time and this is pure coincidence, I was out for a walk and we literally crossed paths. We just went for a walk and chatted about life," McQualter said.

Sam Mitchell during the Grand Final between West Coast and Collingwood at the MCG, September 29, 2018. Picture: AFL Media

"I'm not going to talk to the detail, look, it's nothing heavy. We just spoke about some things that we'll keep between us."

With Allen returning this week to partner with Jake Waterman, and young talls Jack Williams and Archer Reid showing promise, there is a chance the Eagles will play all four in the same forward line again.

McQualter said playing under the roof at Marvel Stadium could be a factor that works in favour of that structure.

The coach said his team's stoppage structures would remain a work in progress after an improved effort against Essendon that was sparked by the performance of young midfielder Eijah Hewett.

"We're not exactly sure how that will land this week. There'll be some similarities to last week," he said.

Elijah Hewett celebrates during the round six match between West Coast and Essendon at Optus Stadium, April 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Clearly Elijah played a great game of football. Jack Graham and Jack Hutchison played a lot of centre bounces last week. Harley (Reid) played some centre bounces and Tim Kelly played a lot of centre bounces.

"So we'll keep working through what our best mix is within there. I think it was a step in the right direction last week."

Impressive draftee Tom Gross was used as the substitute against Essendon and will be a contender to return to the 22. McQualter said it would take time, however, until the 18-year-old was ready to play as a full-time midfielder.

Fellow draftee Bo Allan is pushing to make his debut after overcoming early interruptions including a recent illness, with McQualter and the Eagles taking a patient approach after the defender's WAFL return.

"We've been really open that Bo has had a challenging few months and it really was his first full game for probably a month," the coach said.

"I've spoken about setting Bo up for success.

"We really want him to come into the team and stay in the team. So, whether he's available this week or he just needs another one under his belt, we'll work through that this afternoon."