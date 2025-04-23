Alex Neal-Bullen (left) and Mason Wood in 2025 Anzac Appeal Round guernseys. Pictures: Adelaide FC/St Kilda FC

ANZAC Appeal Round has become a special weekend on the AFL calendar and 13 clubs will mark the occasion this season with special guernseys.

From the traditional Melbourne v Richmond and Collingwood v Essendon games right through to Sunday, a host of clubs will wear a different look to mark Anzac Appeal Round.

All nine matches this weekend will hold special Anzac observance ceremonies ahead of each game, while Anzac Appeal badges will be available for purchase at select matches for fans to show their support for the RSL's Anzac Appeal. Fans can also donate at www.anzacappeal.com.au

The RSL's Anzac Appeal is the major national annual fundraiser that provides funding to support veterans adjusting to civilian life after service and sacrifice to our country.

For a second-straight season and off the back of the success of the club's inaugural Anzac Guernsey, the 2025 design continues last year's theme - a sunset and bugler inspired by the line 'at the going down of the sun'. This year's version reflects the next line of the Ode - 'and in the morning' - with an inverted design symbolising the rising of the sun.

The Magpies have honoured one of the club's most treasured artefacts in their 2025 Anzac Day guernsey design, placing the 'good luck horseshoe' on the jumper's chest. The horseshoe was sent to the club in 1917 by past player Malcolm 'Doc' Seddon from France, where he was serving during the First World War. Rosemary sprigs, representing the wild rosemary that grows on the Gallipoli Peninsula, lie beneath the horseshoe.

The Bombers will wear a guernsey with the sash transformed into a field of vibrant red poppies, a potent emblem of wartime reflection. In front of what is sure to be another huge crowd the club honours the Anzac legacy based on the principle 'Built on sacrifice, worn with honour'.

The Dockers honour not only all Australian servicemen and women, but also pay particular respect to Len Hall to whom Freo's annual Anzac Appeal Round clash is dedicated. The 2025 design incorporates six emu plumes that create the chevrons on the front of the club's purple jumper, referring to the moment Hall, a World War One veteran, met his wife Eunice as he prepared to depart for Egypt as a 16 year old in 1915. It's a long story and one well worth reading.

The Cats' guernsey features an illustrative representation of the Gallipoli landscape and its four natural elements — the sky, hills, beach and water — which have all been intertwined between the traditional navy hoops. The design creates a powerful visual story of place and remembrance of the landing at Anzac Cove 110 years ago.

The Suns' design features red poppies surrounding the club's logo, while a sprig of rosemary is prominently featured closest to the heart, representing the wild rosemary that grows in riches along the Gallipoli peninsula whilst also signifying remembrance for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in conflict. The 2025 Anzac Appeal logo also features on the chest as well as the words 'Lest we Forget' on the back of the guernsey.

The Giants' Anzac guernsey features a poppy on the hip and the words 'Lest we forget' on the collar. The jumper was designed by midfielder Tom Green in conjunction with the Australian Defence Force, and also incorporates three camouflage prints in acknowledgement of the three ADF branches.

The Demons' Anzac Day Eve jumper recognises the sacrifices made by members of the Royal Australian Air Force. The guernsey's front has four planes descending, one of which is peeling off in a different direction. Within the Armed Forces this is known as the 'missing man formation' and represents colleagues lost in battle.

The Power will wear a version of their traditional home guernsey with the names of the 164 past players who served in the military through the history of the Port Adelaide Football Club. Four of the veterans' names appear twice in acknowledgement of having served in multiple conflicts. Replica guernseys are not available to purchase, but the match-worn guernseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds going back to support the growth of the club's ADF Veterans programs, and RSL South Australia. A limited-edition Anzac inspired hat is available to purchase

Richmond will wear its 'Golden Wattle' guernsey for the fourth consecutive year. The flower is a symbol of Australia's national floral emblem and, during the First World War, it became a tradition to press a wattle into letters posted to travelling soldiers, as a reminder of home.

With simplicity and reverence at its heart, the Saints' design features the names of the 25 St Kilda players who tragically lost their lives in World War I and World War II. The iconic red poppy and words 'Lest We Forget' are also proudly displayed - each element a tribute to courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy.

West Coast's jumper features a silhouette of soldiers in front of a setting sun, with the club maintaining the yellow and blue theme. All proceeds of the special edition jumper will go to the Anzac Appeal.

The Western Bulldogs' guernsey, which honours past and present players who served in the Australian forces, features a line of red poppies from Flanders Field that has been added to the traditional red hoop, symbolising the battlefields of war. The white hoop showcases the names of 175 past and present Bulldogs players who served. Replica guernseys are not available to purchase, but the match-worn guernseys will be auctioned off, with proceeds to be donated to the Anzac Appeal.

