Conor Nash faces the AFL Tribunal on Wednesday night after a high hit on Gryan Miers

Conor Nash looks on as Gryan Miers is seen to by medical staff during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN midfielder Conor Nash has been handed a four-match ban at the Tribunal on Wednesday night for the strike that knocked out Gryan Miers on Easter Monday.

It means he will miss matches against West Coast, Richmond, Melbourne and Gold Coast.

At a stoppage in the third quarter, Nash tried to make a physical impact on the contest when Miers had the ball, but his arm stayed high and collected his opponent in the head.

The incident, which left the Geelong dynamo staggering from the field, was graded careless, severe impact and high contact and sent directly to the Tribunal.

Miers was subbed out immediately and has entered the 12-day concussion protocols, meaning he will miss at least Sunday's clash with Carlton at the MCG.

