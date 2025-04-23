The teams for the Anzac Day Eve clash between Melbourne and Richmond have been announced

BAYLEY Fritsch's time in the VFL has lasted just one week, with Melbourne recalling the forward for Thursday night's Anzac Day Eve game against Richmond.

And in a further boost for the Demons, star defender Steven May has overcome a groin issue, while Judd McVee is also back from a hamstring problem.

Jake Melksham, who picked up a cut on his leg last week, has missed out along with Daniel Turner (concussion), while defender Blake Howes has been omitted.

The Tigers have confirmed a debut for young defender Campbell Gray, who comes in for Noah Balta, who is ineligible to play due to the court-imposed curfew he is under that requires him to be in his home between 10pm and 6am.

Balta, who was sentenced on Tuesday having pleaded guilty to assault, broke his silence on Wednesday in a 52-second video posted on the club website.

"I just want to take this opportunity to apologise to the victim and the family," he said.

"Also (for) the harm I've caused to my family and friends, the whole of the Richmond Football Club and the Tiger Army.

"Violence is never the answer. Especially (given) I was under the influence and made a judgment call which was stupid of myself.

"I've stopped drinking and this is going to go on for another 18 months ... try and get myself better, become better off field to help myself.

"While I'm here, I want to take the time to thank my family and friends for always being there supporting me, the club and also the Tiger Army."

Gray, pick No.16 in the 2024 mid-season draft, is a 195cm player who has played forward, back and in the ruck at VFL level.

Rhyan Mansell is also back from suspension, while Samson Ryan (foot) is out.

THURSDAY, APRIL 24

Melbourne v Richmond at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, J.McVee, B.Fritsch

Out: B.Howes (omitted), D.Turner (concussion), J.Melksham (managed)

R6 sub: Harry Sharp

RICHMOND

In: R.Mansell, C.Gray

Out: N.Balta (personal reason), S.Ryan (foot)

R6 sub: Luke Trainor