Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round seven

Nick Daicos during Collingwood's game against Brisbane in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's one of the best rounds on the AFL calendar and it kicks off tonight when Max Gawn's Demons take on Richmond. Some coaches might be looking at Gawn as a captain option after he scored 125 last week and 134 against Richmond last year.

Then on ANZAC Day, we have two games, with the main event kicking off at 3:20pm AEST between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG.

With so many Fantasy relevant teams and premium players featuring early this week, it's more important than ever to have your captaincy plans ready and your trades ready to fire.

Trap or treat?

Here are some of the traps to avoid and some treats worth considering for the round ahead.

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,053,000) – TREAT

A treat once again! Daicos has now scored 130-plus in three of his last four games and doesn't look like slowing down. He's the favourite for the ANZAC Day Medal and will take some stopping.

Jai Newcombe (MID, $985,000) - TREAT

Newcombe's next opponents are West Coast, Richmond and Melbourne. It doesn't get much easier than this. Newcombe has averaged 114 in his last four games and will be huge over the coming weeks.

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $890,000) – TREAT

Fantasy coaches are on the money and like what they have seen from Petracca. He is coming off back-to-back 100-plus scores and his next two opponents are Richmond and West Coast. Perfect!

Dylan Shiel (DEF/MID, $799,000) - TRAP

After scoring 91, 93 and 97 in his last three games, Shiel's name is starting to come up in conversations. Although he's doing this in just 66 per cent game time, it's too much of a risk.

Kysaiah Pickett (FWD, $783,000) - TRAP

Don’t get me wrong, Pickett has been awesome averaging 101 in his last three games and has increased his time in the middle. However, I feel we have seen this before... and know how it ends.

Most traded in

• James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $260,000)

• Nick Daicos (MID, $1.05M)

• Matt Carroll (DEF, $314,000)

• Max Gawn (RUCK, $1.02M)

• Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $890,000)

It's hard to find rookies coming through that are worth downgrading to, but coaches are launching into Brisbane's James Tunstill (MID/FWD, $260,000) and Carlton's Matt Carroll (DEF, $314,000). Both have been getting games in recent weeks and are the best options, from the limited options we have. Campbell Gray (DEF/MID, $230,000) is another one to keep an eye on as he will debut for the Tigers tonight. The 21-year-old stands at 195cm and can play across multiple positions. The only question is ... will he start in the substitute vest?

James Tunstill during the match between Brisbane and Collingwood on April 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

• Luke Trainor (DEF, $513,000)

• Christian Moraes (MID,$451,000)

• Tom De Koning (RUCK, $954,000)

• Max Hall (MID/FWD, $501,000)

• Sam De Koning (DEF/RUCK, $684,000)

Prior to wearing the substitute vest last week, Luke Trainor (DEF, $513,000) was on fire and was coming off a score of 90. Unless you have nothing else to fix in your team, he doesn't need to be traded. Trainor has a great match-up this week and only has a breakeven of 58, something he'll achieve with ease against Melbourne tonight.

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Luke Trainor (DEF) v Melbourne – Trainor was averaging 81 in his last three games before being vested last week. Melbourne give up plenty of points to defenders and Trainor should cash in.

James Worpel (MID) v West Coast – Check the free agents because Worpel still might be there. Since returning from injury he is coming off scores of 104 and 85, and only has the Eagles this week.

Peter Wright (FWD) v Collingwood – Two-metre Peter played his first game last week for a huge 119. He is only in one-third of draft leagues and clearly has the ability to be huge on his day.

Peter Wright at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Jordan Clark v Adelaide @ Optus Stadium, FRI 8:10pm AEST

Similar players to Clark have feasted on the Crows already this year. In recent weeks we have seen Whitfield 143, Holmes 123, Rioli 113 and Daniel 115 score with ease. Clark could be massive!

Matt Roberts v Gold Coast @ People First Stadium, SUN 1:15pm AEST

After seeing Nick Vlastuin score 129 from 13 marks last week against the Suns, my attention quickly turned to the Sydney defenders. Roberts is coming off 96 and will hit triple figures in this match-up.

Jai Newcombe v West Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 4:45pm AEST

Form is everything, and Newcombe is coming off back-to-back scores of 118. The Eagles give up plenty and Newcombe already has a huge 140-plus score under his belt already this season.

Live Teams Show

Calvin's best captains

