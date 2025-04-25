HAWTHORN has recalled Jack Ginnivan and dropped Changkuoth Jiath among three changes, Carlton regains Harry McKay and Geelong has picked local footy product Oliver Wiltshire for his AFL debut.
West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen also returns but midfielder Tim Kelly is out again, this time through injury.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
But the big changes are at the Hawks, where Ginnivan comes back in after 22 disposals and four goals in the VFL. He is joined in the side to face West Coast by Henry Hustwaite, who has forced his way in with outstanding state-league form, and rebounding defender Bailey Macdonald.
Jiath has been dropped for the Eagles clash, while veteran Luke Breust has been managed and Conor Nash begins his four-game suspension.
Allen, Tom Cole and Noah Long are the ins for the Eagles, with key defender Harry Edwards and young mid Tom Gross out along with the injured Kelly.
Carlton welcomes McKay to face the Cats after a week in concussion protocols, in a straight swap for versatile tall Lewis Young.
Wiltshire is the new face for Geelong, with the 22-year-old to play his first game in his second season on an AFL list, after being plucked from the Bellarine Football League in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft.
Gryan Miers (concussion), Mitch Knevitt (foot) and Ted Clohesy (omitted) make way for Oisin Mullin and Jhye Clark.
Wiltshire was limited to just seven VFL appearances last year due to injury, but the local product soared across the summer before making a fast start in the reserves.
After kicking 3.4 in round one against Sandringham and then collecting 24 disposals and 2.2 against Casey, Wiltshire kicked two more goals against Box Hill on Sunday.
And in the early game, Gold Coast will go unchanged to face Sydney despite a last-start loss to Richmond, while the Swans have brought in Ben Paton and Peter Ladhams for the injured Sam Wicks and Joel Hamling (omitted). - with Josh Gabelich
SUNDAY, APRIL 27
Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R6 sub: Nick Holman
SYDNEY
In: B.Paton, P.Ladhams
Out: S.Wicks (Injured), J.Hamling (omitted)
R6 sub: Aaron Francis
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: H.McKay
Out: L.Young (omitted)
R6 sub: Cooper Lord
GEELONG
In: O.Mullin, O.Wiltshire, J.Clark
Out: G.Miers (concussion), M.Knevitt (foot), T.Clohesy (omitted)
R6 sub: Ted Clohesy
Hawthorn v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Ginnivan, H.Hustwaite, B.Macdonald
Out: C.Nash (suspension), C.Jiath (omitted), L.Breust (managed)
R6 sub: Changkuoth Jiath
WEST COAST
In: T.Cole, O.Allen, N.Long
Out: H.Edwards (omitted), T.Kelly (toe), T.Gross (omitted)
R6 sub: Tom Gross