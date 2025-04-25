The teams for Sunday's round seven games have been announced

Jack Ginnivan, Harry McKay and Oliver Wiltshire. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has recalled Jack Ginnivan and dropped Changkuoth Jiath among three changes, Carlton regains Harry McKay and Geelong has picked local footy product Oliver Wiltshire for his AFL debut.

West Coast co-captain Oscar Allen also returns but midfielder Tim Kelly is out again, this time through injury.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

But the big changes are at the Hawks, where Ginnivan comes back in after 22 disposals and four goals in the VFL. He is joined in the side to face West Coast by Henry Hustwaite, who has forced his way in with outstanding state-league form, and rebounding defender Bailey Macdonald.

Jiath has been dropped for the Eagles clash, while veteran Luke Breust has been managed and Conor Nash begins his four-game suspension.

Learn More 26:30

Allen, Tom Cole and Noah Long are the ins for the Eagles, with key defender Harry Edwards and young mid Tom Gross out along with the injured Kelly.

Carlton welcomes McKay to face the Cats after a week in concussion protocols, in a straight swap for versatile tall Lewis Young.

Wiltshire is the new face for Geelong, with the 22-year-old to play his first game in his second season on an AFL list, after being plucked from the Bellarine Football League in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft.

Gryan Miers (concussion), Mitch Knevitt (foot) and Ted Clohesy (omitted) make way for Oisin Mullin and Jhye Clark.

The Round Ahead Previous Next 04:55 The best ever Anzac Day clashes The panel take a look at Essendon's ruck issues and reflect on the best Anzac Day games between the Magpies and Bombers

01:35 Dockers facing tough run after shock defeat How much will Fremantle come to regret some tight losses at the start of the season?

04:39 Rising stars to collide on Anzac Day Eve Some of the brightest young players in the competition will go head to head on Thursday night

22:17 The Round Ahead: Why Blues can shock Cats, best Anzac Day moments Chad Wingard, Nat Edwards & Josh Gabelich preview round seven

03:19 Bulldogs star to 'get the Daicos treatment' Take a look at how GWS will look to stop Bulldogs skipper, Marcus Bontempelli

02:03 The two words that inspired Swan's rapid rise Josh Gabelich takes a look at how Riley Bice has gone from Albury to a mainstay of Sydney's defence

03:02 Why Chad Wingard says Blues can shock the Cats Chad Wingard goes deep on why Carlton can buck recent form and stop the high-flying Cats

01:45 Intrigue with Eagles pair to face Hawks The Hawks will host the Eagles on Sunday amid trade speculation linking Hawthorn to both Oscar Allen and Harley Reid

06:15 Cats v Hawks classics and the game's best veterans A look at the best veteran players in the game and memories of some epic Cats v Hawks battles

Wiltshire was limited to just seven VFL appearances last year due to injury, but the local product soared across the summer before making a fast start in the reserves.

After kicking 3.4 in round one against Sandringham and then collecting 24 disposals and 2.2 against Casey, Wiltshire kicked two more goals against Box Hill on Sunday.

And in the early game, Gold Coast will go unchanged to face Sydney despite a last-start loss to Richmond, while the Swans have brought in Ben Paton and Peter Ladhams for the injured Sam Wicks and Joel Hamling (omitted). - with Josh Gabelich

SUNDAY, APRIL 27

Gold Coast v Sydney at People First Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R6 sub: Nick Holman

SYDNEY

In: B.Paton, P.Ladhams

Out: S.Wicks (Injured), J.Hamling (omitted)

R6 sub: Aaron Francis

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

CARLTON

In: H.McKay

Out: L.Young (omitted)

R6 sub: Cooper Lord

GEELONG

In: O.Mullin, O.Wiltshire, J.Clark

Out: G.Miers (concussion), M.Knevitt (foot), T.Clohesy (omitted)

R6 sub: Ted Clohesy

Hawthorn v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Ginnivan, H.Hustwaite, B.Macdonald

Out: C.Nash (suspension), C.Jiath (omitted), L.Breust (managed)

R6 sub: Changkuoth Jiath

WEST COAST

In: T.Cole, O.Allen, N.Long

Out: H.Edwards (omitted), T.Kelly (toe), T.Gross (omitted)

R6 sub: Tom Gross