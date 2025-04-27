Carlton key forward reflects on his start to the season

Harry McKay celebrates Carlton's win over Geelong in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRY McKay has revealed he nearly wore a protective mask on his return to the AFL on Sunday due to facial fractures he suffered two weeks ago.

McKay kicked three goals and was pivotal in the chaotic last quarter on Sunday at the MCG as the Blues beat Geelong by 18 points to put their season back on track.

His health problems this year have been well-documented.

First, McKay took three weeks off after round one because of mental health issues, which he opened up about before returning in round five.

Then he was concussed when he returned in the Gather Round game against West Coast.

McKay has revealed after Sunday's win he had also suffered four fractures in a cheekbone when he was injured against the Eagles.

After missing a game, McKay returned against the Cats and starred with 12 marks, including several important grabs in the last term.

"I'm feeling good. Obviously the support has been really beautiful and I'm happy, grateful to be able to play footy again - doing something I love," he said.

"I had four fractures in my cheek (from the West Coast game), so it was touch-and-go to wear a 'Batman' mask today. I am glad I didn't - I wouldn't have been able to see.

"Obviously it caps an indifferent five or six weeks, but to come back fresh is great."

After shanking a set shot in the final quarter, McKay then kicked a massive goal a few minutes later to steady his team.

"It always comes back to routine and giving yourself the best chance," he said.

"To have that ball as a forward, it’s what you want."

Coach Michael Voss was full of praise for McKay.

"He turned up in big moments. Regardless of what's happened recently, Harry has had an incredible pre-season. He's probably in the shape of his life," Voss said.

"I don't want to over-play this, but I'm just so pleased he's able to come back.

"He's a critically important person to us. We love him in our team. I'm rapt that our supporters were cheering him every time he went near the ball.

"They were almost willing him into it at times - at least that's what I felt. There was just a great energy around it."

McKay at times has tried Carlton fans' nerves with his goal kicking, but Voss said the key forward works hard on being prepared when the key moments arrived for him.

"You never walk into a game and say, 'I'm going to stand up in the moment'. You only ever stand up when the opportunity presents itself," Voss said. "You just have to be ready for it.

"The detail he puts in, the preparation he puts into his game, he's an absolute pro.

"I felt quite comfortable that in his hands, it was ultimately going to end up the right thing, because he does put in the preparation.

"When the moment then shows itself and taps him on the shoulder, he's ready for it."