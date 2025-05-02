Follow all the action from the Saints' clash against the Dockers

Follow it LIVE: St Kilda v Fremantle from 7.40pm AEST

ST KILDA will be desperate to get its season back on track when it hosts Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

After showing some promising signs to begin 2025, the Saints have lost three straight games, including thrashings at the hands of the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane.

SAINTS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Now sitting at 3-4, they will be eager to bounce back when the Dockers visit.

Fremantle recorded a strong win over Adelaide on Anzac Day to improve to 4-3.

The Dockers have made just one change with Luke Jackson returning in place of Oscar McDonald (omitted), while the Saints have included Mattaes Phillipou, Liam O'Connell and debutant Hugh Boxshall for Mason Wood (concussion), Zak Jones (managed) and Isaac Keeler (omitted).