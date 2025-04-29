The AFL Tribunal will sit on Tuesday and Wednesday this week

Adam Cerra during Carlton's match against North Melbourne in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SEVEN players will challenge sanctions totalling nine matches at the AFL and VFL Tribunals over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, North Melbourne will challenge the three-game ban handed to forward Paul Curtis for a tackle that concussed Port Adelaide defender Josh Sinn on Saturday.

Curtis was charged with rough conduct and, if the three-match ban is upheld, will miss games against Essendon, Brisbane and Richmond.

His case will begin at 4pm AEST.

Carlton and Adelaide will then head to the Tribunal on Wednesday morning to challenge the one-week striking bans handed to Adam Cerra and Mitch Hinge respectively.

Cerra's case will start at 10.30am AEST on Wednesday before Hinge's case will be heard from 11.45am AEST.

Carlton and Adelaide will play each other on Saturday.

Three players have also opted to make written submissions in challenging fines from the weekend.

North Melbourne will challenge the fine handed to skipper Jy Simpkin, who was charged with inciting a melee with former teammate Jason Horne-Francis.

Port forward Mitch Georgiades will challenge his fine for tripping Dylan Stephens in the same game, while Carlton defender Jack Silvagni is challenging a fine for careless contact with an umpire.

Also on Tuesday night, St Kilda will challenge the lengthy VFL ban handed to first-round draft pick Alix Tauru.

Tauru was on Monday banned for rough conduct and offered a base sanction of four matches for an early guilty plea. In challenging the ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night, there's a possibility the teenager could be hit with a longer suspension.

State League bans carry through to the AFL, meaning Tauru won't be eligible for selection for a month in either competition if the four-match ban stands.

A four-week ban would take Tauru into June, and the Saints have a bye in both the AFL and VFL in the first week of that month. It means the earliest he could return is the second week of June, which is round 14 of the AFL season.

The Tauru case will he heard at 6pm.

AFL Tribunal

Tuesday

4pm: Paul Curtis



Wednesday

10.30am: Adam Cerra

11.45am: Mitch Hinge

Written submissions

Jy Simpkin

Mitch Georgiades

Jack Silvagni

VFL Tribunal

Tuesday night

6pm: Alix Tauru