Dan McStay is seen after Collingwood's win over Essendon in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Borlase Ankle Test Darcy Fogarty Shoulder Test Mitch Hinge Suspension Round 9 Nick Murray Knee 4-6 weeks Toby Murray Ankle 3-4 months Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

The loss of Nick Murray opens the door for defender Jordon Butts to play his first game since round 19 last season, coming into the team to take on Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay. At the other end of the ground, the Crows expect Darcy Fogarty to return from a sternoclavicular strain, while the club has confidence Riley Thilthorpe will play after sustaining a painful finger dislocation against the Dockers. The Crows are challenging Hinge's one-match ban for striking. If unsuccessful, Sid Draper could return to the 22 after playing the final quarter against Fremantle as the substitute on Friday and then starring in the SANFL on Sunday. Charlie Edwards could replace Hinge at half-back and has played strong football at SANFL level as he pushes to make his debut. Brayden Cook has also been in good form at the lower level. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kai Lohmann Shoulder Test Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Bruce Reville Hamstring 2-3 weeks Henry Smith Foot 10 weeks Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

There'll likely be at least one change for Sunday night's QClash against Gold Coast at the Gabba, with Jack Payne returning for Darcy Gardiner after he was a late scratching with illness last weekend. All eyes will be on Lohmann later in the week, as the small forward seems to go through his weekly fitness test during a disjointed start to his 2025. If he doesn't get up, Will McLachlan, who kicked five goals in the VFL, looks an obvious replacement. Deven Robertson and Conor McKenna could be considered for the 23 if Brisbane wanted last week's sub, Jimmy Tunstill, to get a full run at the lower level. Keidean Coleman will play his first game in 15 months when he runs out in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Adam Cerra Suspension Round 9 Alex Cincotta Hip 1-2 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf 1-2 weeks Brodie Kemp Achilles Season Nic Newman Knee TBC Jack Silvagni Hand 1-2 weeks Jagga Smith Knee Season Zac Williams Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will be forced into three changes ahead of Saturday's clash with the Crows. Jack Silvagni (hand) will go out of the side for at least a week. Lewis Young was an emergency last weekend and will be a taller option, while Lachie Cowan (15 disposals, seven marks) played well in his return from a hamstring injury in the VFL. Jordan Boyd (22 disposals, eight marks) will be another option. Adam Cerra (suspension) is also unavailable, although Sam Docherty (28 disposals, six clearances) appears his most likely replacement. Zac Williams (calf) will also spend at least a fortnight on the sidelines, with Francis Evans (16 disposals, eight tackles) and Ashton Moir (12 disposals, two goals) likely to come under consideration for his spot. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Cochran Concussion Concussion protocols Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg 4-5 weeks Fin Macrae Shoulder 3 months Reef McInnes Knee Season Dan McStay Knee 6-8 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Lachie Schultz Hamstring Test Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Moore has been cleared to return against Geelong after training fully on Tuesday. The skipper has had no vertigo symptoms for the past three days. Schultz is also pushing to return after missing the past three games with a hamstring strain, but the small forward still needs to tick off training on Thursday. McStay will miss at least the next six weeks with an MCL sprain, opening the door for Mason Cox to return or Charlie West to make his debut after kicking three more goals in the VFL on Saturday night. Ed Allan finished with 22 touches in the reserves in the win over Essendon. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Bryan Knee Season Jye Caldwell Hamstring 1 week Sam Draper Achilles Season Tom Edwards Knee Season Jayden Laverde Suspension Round 9 Darcy Parish Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

In some good news for the Bombers, Nik Cox, Matt Guelfi and Angus Clarke are all set to make their returns in the VFL on Friday. Important midfielder Caldwell has returned to full training and Parish is also nearing a comeback. Dylan Shiel and Harrison Jones are available after injury scares in the loss to Collingwood, while Elijah Tsatas was held out of the VFL due to a five-day turnaround between that game and Thursday night's clash against North Melbourne. Zak Johnson (33 disposals, eight marks and a goal in the VFL) is edging closer to a debut in his first season, while Lewis Hayes (19 and 10 marks) is also pushing and Saad El-Hawli (17 and a goal) could be considered after getting more minutes under his belt. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Suspension Round 9 Will Brodie Calf Test Nat Fyfe Hamstring 4-6 weeks Luke Jackson Hamstring Test Odin Jones Back Season Nathan O'Driscoll Ankle 2 weeks Jaeger O'Meara Hamstring/foot TBC Sam Sturt Knee 5-7 weeks Patrick Voss Suspension Round 9 Brandon Walker Shoulder 10 weeks Michael Walters Knee TBC Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Star big man Jackson looks set to return after three weeks sidelined with a hamstring injury, partnering with No.1 ruck Sean Darcy for the first time this season. Oscar McDonald would be unlucky to make way if the Dockers look to keep their structure, with the usual defender impressing as a forward/ruck. Change will be minimal after an impressive win against Adelaide, but there is the option to promote Quinton Narkle to the 22 if young players need to be managed seven weeks into the season. Midfielder Neil Erasmus (30 disposals, nine tackles and six inside 50s in the WAFL) is doing everything possible to earn an AFL call-up. Bailey Banfield kicked two goals but was offered a one-match ban for striking with Peel Thunder. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Pelvis TBC Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Jack Henry Hamstring 1-3 weeks Lenny Hofmann Back Indefinite Mitch Knevitt Foot Test Jack Martin Managed TBC Gryan Miers Concussion TBC Jacob Molier Hamstring TBC Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Veteran defender Jed Bews is set to return to play after recovering from a finger injury but there's not much more movement on a lengthy injury list. Knevitt has a plantar fascia complaint in his foot and will be assessed ahead of Saturday night's clash with Collingwood, as will Miers as he recovers from concussion sustained in round six. Guthrie and Martin have started to rejoin main training but the club hasn't provided clarity on their timelines, other than to say they will increase their loads in coming weeks. Ted Clohesy was a standout in the VFL side's four-point loss to Carlton, collecting 24 touches, 13 tackles and eight clearances, while Jake Kolodjashnij was relatively quiet in his successful return from a groin problem with just eight touches and one mark. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Tom Berry Knee 6+ weeks Leo Lombard Shoulder 4-6 weeks Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

With no fresh injuries and a team coming off a comprehensive win at the weekend, it's hard to see Damien Hardwick making any changes ahead of Sunday night's monster QClash against Brisbane at the Gabba. David Swallow could come under consideration after 29 disposals in his first match back from injury in the VFL at the weekend, Brayden Fiorini ensured his name remained firmly in the match committee's thoughts with 34 disposals and five goals at the lower level. Sam Clohesy (28) also impressed and is never far away. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Glute Test Brent Daniels Abdomen 3 weeks Ollie Hannaford Wrist 2 weeks Logan Smith Illness 2 weeks Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

The Giants will put Stephen Coniglio (glute) through a fitness test before determining his availability ahead of Sunday's clash with the Swans. However, Brent Daniels (abdomen) remains the best part of a month away. Phoenix Gothard (20 disposals, three goals) will come under consideration for an AFL debut to add a spark to the side's forward line after an impressive performance in the VFL. Harry Rowston (22 disposals, two goals) and Joe Fonti (25 disposals, seven marks) were also among the best, while Callum Brown (18 disposals, two goals) responded well to his omission. James Leake and Leek Aleer were also among the emergencies at senior level last weekend and will be a chance as the side looks to snap a two-game losing streak. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Amon Concussion Concussion protocols Will Day Foot 3-4 months Mitch Lewis Knee 5-7 weeks Jack Scrimshaw Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Sam Mitchell will need to make at least two changes to the 23 that beat West Coast on Sunday after Scrimshaw and Amon entered concussion protocols. Changkuoth Jiath played for Box Hill and collected 26 touches after being dropped. Finn Maginness finished with 38 against Port Melbourne. Seamus Mitchell is another option down back. Calsher Dear played managed minutes in his return from a back stress fracture. Jasper Scaife slotted six goals in Wonthaggi. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 3 weeks Jake Lever Ankle 4-5 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Daniel Turner Concussion Test Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Turner is a test for Saturday night's clash with West Coast as he progresses through concussion protocols, while veteran forward Jake Melksham is available after one week out with a leg injury. With two wins under their belt following a 0-5 start, the Demons may be cautious at the selection table but both players should be favoured to regain their spots. Turner was used in defence in his last start and could be deployed at either end of the ground, while Melksham's availability makes for a selection squeeze in attack for the Dees with a number of players pushing their case at the lower level also. A five-goal bag from Jacob van Rooyen could be enough to earn him a recall after being dropped a fortnight ago, while mature-age recruit Aidan Johnson's three goals for Casey could also put him back in the frame. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 3 weeks Paul Curtis Suspension Round 11 Josh Goater Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

It looks a pretty clean injury list for the Kangas ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Bombers. Zac Fisher (hamstring) and Matt Whitlock (ankle) are available, although Paul Curtis (suspension) will go out of the side for the next three matches. Robert Hansen jnr is a chance to replace him in the forward line, given he was among the emergencies last weekend. The VFL side had the bye last weekend, so there is no exposed form to select from. Both Aidan Corr and Finnbar Maley were also among the emergencies and will be on standby. Brayden George (knee) is expected to make his return through the reserves after nearly a year out of the game due to injury. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Back TBC Tom Cochrane Foot TBC Josh Lai Hand 3-4 weeks Jack Lukosius Knee 3-5 weeks Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Josh Sinn Concussion TBC Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Port needs to replace Sinn for Saturday's match against the red-hot Western Bulldogs at Ballarat, with Ryan Burton presenting as an option after he returned through the SANFL at the weekend. Boak will "continue to be assessed" with his issue and is out for the time being. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher made a long-awaited return in the SANFL last weekend, but it might be a stretch to rush him back in after just one game. Young forward Jack Whitlock continues to impress at the lower level with three goals. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry Armstrong Hamstring 9-11 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Mykelti Lefau ACL 3-5 weeks Dion Prestia Achilles TBC Samson Ryan Foot 1-2 weeks Tylar Young ACL 4-6 weeks Updated: April 28, 2025

In the mix

Noah Balta is now eligible for selection after missing last week's night game through his court-imposed curfew, with debutant Campbell Gray a chance to be the unlucky omission. It was a horror defeat in the VFL – the Tigers kicking just three goals for the match – with Josh Smillie the pick of the AFL-listed bunch, recording 24 touches and a team-high five clearances. Young has started non-contact training, while the club's medical team is hopeful Hotton and Gibcus will have return timelines set in the next week or so. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles 2 weeks Hunter Clark Abdominal Test Zaine Cordy Pectoral 10-12 weeks Paddy Dow Knee TBC Max King Knee TBC Mattaes Phillipou Leg Test Patrick Said Calf 2 weeks Alix Tauru Suspension Round 14 Mason Wood Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Phillipou is pushing to be available for the first time in 2025 after recovering from the stress fracture he suffered in his femur at the end of January. The Saints are weighing up bringing him straight back into the senior side or via Sandringham. Wood has entered concussion protocols and won't face Fremantle on Friday night. Hugh Boxshall has been banging on the door for a debut and could get a chance on Friday night after laying 10 tackles to go with 24 touches in the VFL. Angus Hastie and Tobie Travaglia are two other options Ross Lyon will consider. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 1 week Joel Amartey Hamstring 2-3 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder 4-5 weeks Harry Cunningham Foot 4-6 weeks Jesse Dattoli Back 3-5 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 2-3 weeks Errol Gulden Ankle 6-8 weeks Logan McDonald Ankle TBC Callum Mills Foot 1-2 weeks Tom Papley Foot 4-6 weeks Ben Paton Calf TBC Sam Wicks Calf Test Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

With Sydney's injury list reaching 12 players and almost a third of its senior list, coach Dean Cox has precious few levers to pull at the selection table. Angus Sheldrick continues to be a standout at VFL level and could return for face GWS, while Wicks is a test after missing last week with a calf issue. McDonald will meet more specialists this week and he may require surgery having suffered a stress fracture of his fibula. After a long absence, Mills will aim to complete team training this week after falling short of that marker last week. The club says he's a week-to-week proposition. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle 3-4 weeks Dom Sheed Knee Season Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle TBC Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Midfielder Tim Kelly is on track to return after missing the clash against Hawthorn with a toe injury that he had previously played through. Young midfielder Tom Gross is also pushing to return at AFL level after being managed as the substitute in round six and then dropped to the WAFL where he was impressive with 24 disposals and a goal. Young onballer Clay Hall (27 and a goal) also put his hand up, while draftee Jobe Shanahan (two goals) can play at either end and is an option if change is needed in the key positions. Noah Long was the substitute against the Hawks and could be promoted to the 22. Bo Allan and Lucca Grego are waiting to debut and each had 12 disposals in a heavy WAFL defeat to Claremont. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Hamstring Test Sam Darcy Knee 6-10 weeks Riley Garcia Knee 2-4 weeks Luke Kennedy Concussion Test Lachie McNeil Hamstring Test Adam Treloar Calf Test Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Updated: April 29, 2025

In the mix

Treloar is pushing to be available for the first time in 2025 after missing most of the pre-season due to a series of calf strains. The reigning All-Australian midfielder has trained fully over the past few weeks. Coffield is also on track to be available for some minutes this weekend. Liam Jones played in the VFL for the first time in years after Jedd Busslinger was picked for a debut. Taylor Duryea was busy in the VFL with 30 touches, while Oskar Baker also collected 30 disposals after flying from Canberra to Blacktown that morning. – Josh Gabelich