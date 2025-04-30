Adam Cerra and Mitch Hinge faced the Tribunal on Wednesday

Carlton midfielder Adam Cerra and Adelaide defender Mitch Hinge. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON midfielder Adam Cerra is free to face Adelaide on Saturday, but Crows defender Mitch Hinge will miss.

Cerra had his one-match ban for striking Geelong's Jack Bowes downgraded to a fine at the Tribunal on Wednesday.

But Hinge had no such luck, with his one-game suspension for striking upheld.

The Blues successfully had Cerra's ban downgraded to a fine after the Tribunal ruled the strike was careless rather than intentional.

Hinge was slapped with a one-game ban for striking Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw during the second quarter of Friday night's match at Optus Stadium.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact, leading to the one-game suspension.

And the Crows were unsuccessful at the Tribunal, meaning they will be without the defender for their meeting with the Blues.

