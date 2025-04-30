North Melbourne will not engage with Kane Cornes on any of his media platforms across TV, radio and digital.

NORTH Melbourne has slapped a ban on prolific media personality Kane Cornes in the wake of his criticism of Kangaroos players including young gun Harry Sheezel and captain Jy Simpkin.

North football boss Todd Viney told reporters on Wednesday that the club would not engage with Cornes on any of his media platforms across TV, radio and digital.

The issue came to a head when Channel Seven requested Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson be part of a pre-game TV interview that involved Cornes ahead of North's prime-time clash with Essendon on Thursday night.

The request was rejected and Viney said it came after what the Roos felt were "personal ... vindictive" attacks on the club.

"On the back of some commentary that we feel over my short time here, there's been some real personal attacks on the club, vindictive attacks that we feel that have been unwarranted," Viney said on Wednesday.

"We understand the role of the media and our job to work with the media to promote our game and to inform our members on stuff that's going on. (But) we believe some of the commentary from Kane, particularly early this week with some of our players, Jy Simpkin and Harry Sheezel, overstepped the line – inappropriate, targeted, vindictive bullying behaviour that we as a club won't stand for.

"We're open to balanced critique of our performances but when it starts to overstep the line and become personal, it's my responsibility and the club's responsibility to look after our people.

"Therefore Channel Seven, Luke Hodge and whoever they'd like to present to have a conversation with Clarko is still open. But until we feel like there's a more respectful conversation and dialogue from Kane around our people and club, we won't be engaging with him on any of his media channels."

Cornes was critical of Sheezel on Seven's Monday night analysis show The Agenda Setters in the wake of North's loss to Port Adelaide, suggesting the youngster had been "stat-padding" and urging Clarkson to play Sheezel front of centre, where he said he would have the most impact on games.

In addition to his Seven commentary, Cornes also fronts First Up on AFL.com.au every Sunday night, and hosts several radio programs on SEN each week.

Cornes posted a response to Viney's comments to his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, saying he "really rated" Sheezel but he wasn't being used to the best effect by North.

"Banned from the North Melbourne rooms because essentially, I had some comments about one of their gun players, Harry Sheezel, who I've said a number of times I really rate," Cornes said.

"They're just not using him in the right way and that he's stat-padding and getting his possessions in non-damaging areas and that North Melbourne have to really challenge him to win his footy in better spots and be more impactful.

"So it's strange that Clarko with all his experience wasn't able to answer some of these questions as well as all of the struggles at North Melbourne that I've been strong on.

"But banned from the North Melbourne rooms? Tune in tomorrow night to see how we cover that game and let's see if North Melbourne can chalk up their second win of the year."

Sheezel said while some of Cornes' criticism about his impact on games was valid, he believed the language used crossed a line.

"It's his role in the media to have his opinion. I can't really control that. He's entitled to say what he wants," Sheezel said on SEN.

"Maybe it stepped the boundary a bit too far, maybe. But the club has supported me really well and the support that I've had from family and friends and my teammates has been incredible.

"At the end of the day, I'm an AFL footballer. I've signed up for all the scrutiny that comes with it.

"Maybe (his criticism went) a little too far with some of the terms he used. Looking at what he was saying, I do agree; maybe I can have more impact on games. But at the end of the day, I'm playing the role that my coaches have assigned for me.

"Last week was playing at half back and I think on the stat-padding side that he said, I don't believe in that.

"The coaches want the ball in my hand. They want me getting more uncontested football, not less of it. They want me in time and space to use my skills.

"Maybe that part of it was harsh, but I do understand ... that I could maybe be more damaging with the ball."