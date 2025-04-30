Matt Crouch will miss a chunk of the season because of a hip injury but coach Matthew Nicks hopes two key forwards will play against Carlton

Jordan Dawson and Matt Crouch walk off after the R6 match between Adelaide and GWS at Adelaide Oval on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S influential midfielder Matt Crouch faces at least a month on the sidelines as he nurses a lingering hip injury.

Crouch, who underwent hip surgery in 2020, will rest his current complaint for what coach Matthew Nicks says could be up to six weeks.

"It's one of those things that Matt has worked his way through for the latter part of his career," Nicks told reporters on Wednesday.

"And it's one that he grinds at times - and we're in that at the moment.

"At the moment, he doesn't feel like he's able to get his game to the level that we saw in round one or two where he was instrumental in what we're doing.

"What's needed for him is some time off ... he'll come back later in the year - maybe a month, four, five, six weeks."

But Nicks said attacking aces Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty were strong chances to emerge from injury clouds and play against Carlton on Saturday

Thilthorpe is troubled by a dislocated finger while Fogarty missed the Crows' 18-point away loss to Fremantle last weekend because of a shoulder complaint.

"Darcy is moving really well, which is great sign for us," Nicks said.

"We'll be confident that he's going to be OK.

Darcy Fogarty is injured during the match between Adelaide and GWS Giants on April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"And Riley, we're pretty confident with as well.

"He won't train today, it's obviously a fair bit that's going on with his finger.

"But in a way we're pleased with the result, considering what it could have been."

Nicks will again have to revamp his key defensive posts with first-choice full-back Nick Murray out for at least a month and Mitch Hinge suspended for one match.

Murray had arthroscopy surgery on a knee injury - he had returned for two games, after a three-week stint on the sidelines.

Nicks' options to replace Murray appear to point to Jordon Butts, yet to feature at AFL level this season.

Jordon Butts and Kyle Langford compete for the ball during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Borlase, who was summoned in Murray's absence earlier this season, didn't play at any level last weekend because of an ankle injury.

The Crows, with only one win from their past four games, are fifth and have slipped into a half-dozen clump of clubs with a four-three win-loss record.

And Carlton (three-four) arrives with three victories on the trot - after beating up on lowly West Coast and North Melbourne, the Blues downed perennial powers Geelong by 18 points last-start.