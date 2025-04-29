Riley Thilthorpe is expected to play against Carlton after dislocating his finger, but Nick Murray will require knee surgery

Nick Murray in action during the R7 match between Adelaide and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE forward Riley Thilthorpe is a chance to play against Carlton, but the Crows will lose Nick Murray for at least four weeks to knee surgery.

Thilthorpe has been cleared to play in Saturday's match after seemingly suffering a compound finger fracture in the 18-point loss to Fremantle on Friday.

His bone had pierced the skin, but the Crows confirmed on Tuesday that Thilthorpe had suffered a minor fracture and was still in the frame to play against Carlton.

"We'll look after him this week in terms of contact work, but he will be fine to play on Saturday," Crows high-performance boss Darren Burgess said.

Thilthorpe is expected to be joined by Darcy Fogarty (shoulder), while Murray will require an arthroscopy on his troublesome knee.

Riley Thilthorpe looks dejected after Adelaide's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Murray missed three games this season after jarring his reconstructed knee at training.

He returned to the side in round six and in the defeat to Fremantle.

But the 24-year-old has continued to experience discomfort, with scans on the troublesome knee proving inconclusive.

Murray could spend four to six weeks recovering after the surgery.