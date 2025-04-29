Check out your club's biggest streaks for goals scored and goals conceded

Ben King and Tom Hawkins. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast set a new club record with its stunning 12-goal burst against Sydney in round seven, but the Suns were still barely halfway to the biggest goal streak in recorded history.

The Suns turned a 29-point deficit into a 47-point lead on Sunday thanks to 12 goals in a row, the highest number of consecutive goals the club has ever scored.

It was a stunning performance, but still well short of the 23 goals in a row Geelong kicked against Fremantle in 2018, which is the biggest goals streak since Champion Data's records began in 2000.

On that occasion, the Cats also trailed early in the game but the Dockers failed to kick a goal after quarter-time in the record-breaking 133-point defeat.

That Geelong record of 23 had smashed the previous mark of 16 (Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, 2005), and four more clubs have bettered that tally of 16 since.

West Coast gave up monster streaks twice in a horror 2023 season - 18 goals against Sydney and 17 goals against Fremantle - while the Western Bulldogs fell just short of Geelong's record in 2019, kicking 21 goals in a row in a game against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

In late 2021, the end of David Teague's stint as Carlton coach included conceding a run of 19 goals in a row in a thumping loss to Port Adelaide.

Marc Murphy listening to David Teague at the three-quarter time break during the match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Since that Geelong record, the only other side to concede 14 or more goals in a row is - ironically - the Suns. They leaked 15 and 14 in a row respectively in the 2021 and 2019 QClashes against Brisbane, while Melbourne slammed home 14 against them on their way to the premiership in 2021.

Most consecutive goals in a match - since 2000

CLUB OPPONENT SEASON ROUND STREAK Geelong Fremantle 2018 22 23 Western Bulldogs Essendon 2019 21 21 Port Adelaide Carlton 2021 22 19 Sydney West Coast 2023 15 18 Fremantle West Coast 2023 22 17 Port Adelaide Hawthorn 2005 13 16 Sydney Richmond 2016 23 16 North Melbourne Port Adelaide 2004 8 16 Sydney Carlton 2006 22 16 Essendon Gold Coast 2011 6 16 Geelong St Kilda 2013 18 15 Sydney St Kilda 2001 21 15 West Coast Carlton 2005 14 15 Hawthorn St Kilda 2014 7 15 Port Adelaide Hawthorn 2006 11 15 Geelong Gold Coast 2011 20 15 Essendon Melbourne 2013 2 14 Richmond Greater Western Sydney 2013 22 14 West Coast Adelaide 2000 4 14 Brisbane Gold Coast 2021 9 14 Greater Western Sydney Melbourne 2015 2 14 Western Bulldogs Hawthorn 2009 14 14 Melbourne Gold Coast 2021 20 14 North Melbourne Carlton 2003 22 14 Richmond Hawthorn 2003 5 14 Brisbane Gold Coast 2019 21 14 Geelong Western Bulldogs 2010 20 14

Every club's consecutive goals record - since 2000

Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v GWS, R7, 2013

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v West Coast, R4, 2000

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Gold Coast, R9, 2021

Most consecutive goals conceded: 12 v Sydney, R11, 2011

Most consecutive goals scored: 12 v Gold Coast, R14, 2023

Most consecutive goals conceded: 19 v Port Adelaide, R22, 2021

Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v Fremantle, R23, 2011

Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v West Coast, R8, 2020

Travis Cloke celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Fremantle and Collingwood in round 23, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 16 v Gold Coast, R6, 2011

Most consecutive goals conceded: 21 v Western Bulldogs, R21, 2019

Patrick Ryder and Michael Hibberd celebrate after the match between Essendon and Gold Coast in round six, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 17 v West Coast, R22, 2023

Most consecutive goals conceded: 23 v Geelong, R22, 2018

Most consecutive goals scored: 23 v Fremantle, R22, 2018

Most consecutive goals conceded: 11 v St Kilda, R1, 2004

Most consecutive goals scored: 12 v Sydney, R7, 2025

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Essendon, R6, 2011

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Melbourne, R2, 2015

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Richmond, R22, 2013

Most consecutive goals scored: 15 v St Kilda, R7, 2014

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Port Adelaide, R13, 2005

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Gold Coast, R20, 2021

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Greater Western Sydney, R2, 2015

Most consecutive goals scored: 16 v Port Adelaide, R8, 2004

Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v Port Adelaide, preliminary final, 2007

Saverio Rocca kicks for goal during the AFL match between North Melborune and Port Adelaide in round eight, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 19 v Carlton, R22, 2021

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v North Melbourne, R8, 2004

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Greater Western Sydney, R22, 2013

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Sydney, R23, 2016

Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v Greater Western Sydney, R22, 2012

Most consecutive goals conceded: 15 v Hawthorn, R7, 2014

Most consecutive goals scored: 18 v West Coast, R15, 2023

Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v Western Bulldogs, R10, 2009

Most consecutive goals scored: 15 v Carlton, R14, 2005

Most consecutive goals conceded: 18 v Sydney, R15, 2023

Chris Judd in action during the match between West Coast and Carlton in round 14, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 21 v Essendon, R21, 2019

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Geelong, R20, 2010