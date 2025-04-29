Ben King and Tom Hawkins. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast set a new club record with its stunning 12-goal burst against Sydney in round seven, but the Suns were still barely halfway to the biggest goal streak in recorded history.

The Suns turned a 29-point deficit into a 47-point lead on Sunday thanks to 12 goals in a row, the highest number of consecutive goals the club has ever scored.

It was a stunning performance, but still well short of the 23 goals in a row Geelong kicked against Fremantle in 2018, which is the biggest goals streak since Champion Data's records began in 2000.

On that occasion, the Cats also trailed early in the game but the Dockers failed to kick a goal after quarter-time in the record-breaking 133-point defeat.

That Geelong record of 23 had smashed the previous mark of 16 (Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, 2005), and four more clubs have bettered that tally of 16 since.

West Coast gave up monster streaks twice in a horror 2023 season - 18 goals against Sydney and 17 goals against Fremantle - while the Western Bulldogs fell just short of Geelong's record in 2019, kicking 21 goals in a row in a game against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.

In late 2021, the end of David Teague's stint as Carlton coach included conceding a run of 19 goals in a row in a thumping loss to Port Adelaide.

Marc Murphy listening to David Teague at the three-quarter time break during the match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Since that Geelong record, the only other side to concede 14 or more goals in a row is - ironically - the Suns. They leaked 15 and 14 in a row respectively in the 2021 and 2019 QClashes against Brisbane, while Melbourne slammed home 14 against them on their way to the premiership in 2021.

Most consecutive goals in a match - since 2000

CLUB OPPONENT SEASON ROUND STREAK

Geelong

Fremantle

2018

22

23

Western Bulldogs

Essendon

2019

21

21

Port Adelaide

Carlton

2021

22

19

Sydney

West Coast

2023

15

18

Fremantle

West Coast

2023

22

17

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

2005

13

16

Sydney

Richmond

2016

23

16

North Melbourne

Port Adelaide

2004

8

16

Sydney

Carlton

2006

22

16

Essendon

Gold Coast

2011

6

16

Geelong

St Kilda

2013

18

15

Sydney

St Kilda

2001

21

15

West Coast

Carlton

2005

14

15

Hawthorn

St Kilda

2014

7

15

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

2006

11

15

Geelong

Gold Coast

2011

20

15

Essendon

Melbourne

2013

2

14

Richmond

Greater Western Sydney

2013

22

14

West Coast

Adelaide

2000

4

14

Brisbane

Gold Coast

2021

9

14

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

2015

2

14

Western Bulldogs

Hawthorn

2009

14

14

Melbourne

Gold Coast

2021

20

14

North Melbourne

Carlton

2003

22

14

Richmond

Hawthorn

2003

5

14

Brisbane

Gold Coast

2019

21

14

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

2010

20

14

Every club's consecutive goals record - since 2000

Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v GWS, R7, 2013

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v West Coast, R4, 2000

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Gold Coast, R9, 2021

Most consecutive goals conceded: 12 v Sydney, R11, 2011

Most consecutive goals scored: 12 v Gold Coast, R14, 2023

Most consecutive goals conceded: 19 v Port Adelaide, R22, 2021

Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v Fremantle, R23, 2011

Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v West Coast, R8, 2020

Travis Cloke celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Fremantle and Collingwood in round 23, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 16 v Gold Coast, R6, 2011

Most consecutive goals conceded: 21 v Western Bulldogs, R21, 2019

Patrick Ryder and Michael Hibberd celebrate after the match between Essendon and Gold Coast in round six, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 17 v West Coast, R22, 2023

Most consecutive goals conceded: 23 v Geelong, R22, 2018

Most consecutive goals scored: 23 v Fremantle, R22, 2018

Most consecutive goals conceded: 11 v St Kilda, R1, 2004

Most consecutive goals scored: 12 v Sydney, R7, 2025

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Essendon, R6, 2011

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Melbourne, R2, 2015

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Richmond, R22, 2013

Most consecutive goals scored: 15 v St Kilda, R7, 2014

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Port Adelaide, R13, 2005

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Gold Coast, R20, 2021

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Greater Western Sydney, R2, 2015

Most consecutive goals scored: 16 v Port Adelaide, R8, 2004

Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v Port Adelaide, preliminary final, 2007

Saverio Rocca kicks for goal during the AFL match between North Melborune and Port Adelaide in round eight, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 19 v Carlton, R22, 2021

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v North Melbourne, R8, 2004

Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Greater Western Sydney, R22, 2013

Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Sydney, R23, 2016

Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v Greater Western Sydney, R22, 2012

Most consecutive goals conceded: 15 v Hawthorn, R7, 2014

Most consecutive goals scored: 18 v West Coast, R15, 2023

Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v Western Bulldogs, R10, 2009

Most consecutive goals scored: 15 v Carlton, R14, 2005

Most consecutive goals conceded: 18 v Sydney, R15, 2023

Chris Judd in action during the match between West Coast and Carlton in round 14, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

Most consecutive goals scored: 21 v Essendon, R21, 2019

Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Geelong, R20, 2010

