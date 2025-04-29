GOLD Coast set a new club record with its stunning 12-goal burst against Sydney in round seven, but the Suns were still barely halfway to the biggest goal streak in recorded history.
The Suns turned a 29-point deficit into a 47-point lead on Sunday thanks to 12 goals in a row, the highest number of consecutive goals the club has ever scored.
It was a stunning performance, but still well short of the 23 goals in a row Geelong kicked against Fremantle in 2018, which is the biggest goals streak since Champion Data's records began in 2000.
On that occasion, the Cats also trailed early in the game but the Dockers failed to kick a goal after quarter-time in the record-breaking 133-point defeat.
That Geelong record of 23 had smashed the previous mark of 16 (Port Adelaide v Hawthorn, 2005), and four more clubs have bettered that tally of 16 since.
West Coast gave up monster streaks twice in a horror 2023 season - 18 goals against Sydney and 17 goals against Fremantle - while the Western Bulldogs fell just short of Geelong's record in 2019, kicking 21 goals in a row in a game against Essendon at Marvel Stadium.
In late 2021, the end of David Teague's stint as Carlton coach included conceding a run of 19 goals in a row in a thumping loss to Port Adelaide.
Since that Geelong record, the only other side to concede 14 or more goals in a row is - ironically - the Suns. They leaked 15 and 14 in a row respectively in the 2021 and 2019 QClashes against Brisbane, while Melbourne slammed home 14 against them on their way to the premiership in 2021.
Most consecutive goals in a match - since 2000
|CLUB
|OPPONENT
|SEASON
|ROUND
|STREAK
|
Geelong
|
Fremantle
|
2018
|
22
|
23
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Essendon
|
2019
|
21
|
21
|
Port Adelaide
|
Carlton
|
2021
|
22
|
19
|
Sydney
|
West Coast
|
2023
|
15
|
18
|
Fremantle
|
West Coast
|
2023
|
22
|
17
|
Port Adelaide
|
Hawthorn
|
2005
|
13
|
16
|
Sydney
|
Richmond
|
2016
|
23
|
16
|
North Melbourne
|
Port Adelaide
|
2004
|
8
|
16
|
Sydney
|
Carlton
|
2006
|
22
|
16
|
Essendon
|
Gold Coast
|
2011
|
6
|
16
|
Geelong
|
St Kilda
|
2013
|
18
|
15
|
Sydney
|
St Kilda
|
2001
|
21
|
15
|
West Coast
|
Carlton
|
2005
|
14
|
15
|
Hawthorn
|
St Kilda
|
2014
|
7
|
15
|
Port Adelaide
|
Hawthorn
|
2006
|
11
|
15
|
Geelong
|
Gold Coast
|
2011
|
20
|
15
|
Essendon
|
Melbourne
|
2013
|
2
|
14
|
Richmond
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
2013
|
22
|
14
|
West Coast
|
Adelaide
|
2000
|
4
|
14
|
Brisbane
|
Gold Coast
|
2021
|
9
|
14
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
Melbourne
|
2015
|
2
|
14
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Hawthorn
|
2009
|
14
|
14
|
Melbourne
|
Gold Coast
|
2021
|
20
|
14
|
North Melbourne
|
Carlton
|
2003
|
22
|
14
|
Richmond
|
Hawthorn
|
2003
|
5
|
14
|
Brisbane
|
Gold Coast
|
2019
|
21
|
14
|
Geelong
|
Western Bulldogs
|
2010
|
20
|
14
Every club's consecutive goals record - since 2000
Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v GWS, R7, 2013
Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v West Coast, R4, 2000
Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Gold Coast, R9, 2021
Most consecutive goals conceded: 12 v Sydney, R11, 2011
Most consecutive goals scored: 12 v Gold Coast, R14, 2023
Most consecutive goals conceded: 19 v Port Adelaide, R22, 2021
Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v Fremantle, R23, 2011
Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v West Coast, R8, 2020
Most consecutive goals scored: 16 v Gold Coast, R6, 2011
Most consecutive goals conceded: 21 v Western Bulldogs, R21, 2019
Most consecutive goals scored: 17 v West Coast, R22, 2023
Most consecutive goals conceded: 23 v Geelong, R22, 2018
Most consecutive goals scored: 23 v Fremantle, R22, 2018
Most consecutive goals conceded: 11 v St Kilda, R1, 2004
Most consecutive goals scored: 12 v Sydney, R7, 2025
Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Essendon, R6, 2011
Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Melbourne, R2, 2015
Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Richmond, R22, 2013
Most consecutive goals scored: 15 v St Kilda, R7, 2014
Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Port Adelaide, R13, 2005
Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Gold Coast, R20, 2021
Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Greater Western Sydney, R2, 2015
Most consecutive goals scored: 16 v Port Adelaide, R8, 2004
Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v Port Adelaide, preliminary final, 2007
Most consecutive goals scored: 19 v Carlton, R22, 2021
Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v North Melbourne, R8, 2004
Most consecutive goals scored: 14 v Greater Western Sydney, R22, 2013
Most consecutive goals conceded: 16 v Sydney, R23, 2016
Most consecutive goals scored: 13 v Greater Western Sydney, R22, 2012
Most consecutive goals conceded: 15 v Hawthorn, R7, 2014
Most consecutive goals scored: 18 v West Coast, R15, 2023
Most consecutive goals conceded: 13 v Western Bulldogs, R10, 2009
Most consecutive goals scored: 15 v Carlton, R14, 2005
Most consecutive goals conceded: 18 v Sydney, R15, 2023
Most consecutive goals scored: 21 v Essendon, R21, 2019
Most consecutive goals conceded: 14 v Geelong, R20, 2010