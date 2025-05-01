Jamie Elliott's iconic mark in AFL26 mode. Picture: Supplied

The AFL and Australian game developer Big Ant Studios are excited to launch AFL26, the newest AFL video game that will connect fans and gamers alike, available from next Thursday 8 May.



Set to deliver thrilling action and unmatched realism, AFL26 will feature all 18 AFL and AFLW teams and players in the latest instalment of the beloved AFL video game series with star players Patrick Cripps and Ebony Marinoff gracing the cover.



Fans will have the chance to emulate their AFL and AFLW heroes at any of the AFL grounds with all new bump and marking systems, Rookie Career mode and Pro Team available from day one.



Following on from the AFL23 release in 2023, AFL26 promises to deliver an array of gameplay enhancements including single player career mode, improved in match marking and goal kicking mechanisms, interchange management, Hall of Fame, general game play elevated and more, plus new greats of the game available in a refreshed Pro Team Mode.

Ebony Marinoff kicking a goal in AFL26. Picture: Supplied

Cover stars, reigning AFL Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps and reigning AFLW Best and Fairest Ebony Marinoff, said they were excited to be the faces of AFL26.



“It’s very cool to be on the cover of AFL26 - it’s a special moment and acknowledgement to see it and I can’t wait to try the game for myself,” Marinoff said.



“I loved playing the AFL video games with my brothers and friends when I was younger, I would never have imagined it as a little kid from a farm being on the cover, it’s an honour,” Cripps said.



AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma said the AFL26 game will help with the AFL’s goal to have footy in every home across Australia.



“We are thrilled to be launching AFL26 – the AFL26 game is an important asset for the AFL to connect with our fans off the field,” Haagsma said.



“We thank Big Ant Studios for their collaboration to deliver the most exciting and authentic AFL gaming experience yet, and can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the latest video game in the beloved AFL series next week.”



Ross Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios, said:

“It’s been an incredible honour to once again team up with the AFL, blending our decades of sports video game experience with their deep football expertise to help bring AFL26 to life.

We believe AFL26 sets a new benchmark for depth and authenticity in AFL video games, pushing the boundaries of what an AFL video game can be.”

More than 1,200 AFL and AFLW players will be available, with a management career mode allowing fans to take full control of their team from recruiting, drafting and player development, as well as the ability to employ gameplans designed with the help of AFL coaches.



AFL26 will feature commentary from Anthony Hudson, Gary Lyon, Daniel Harford, Kelli Underwood and Jason Bennett to accompany all the action.



Fans will also be able to put themselves in the game and create their own teams, guernseys and stadiums.



The AFL and Big Ant Studios have a long running relationship, with the developer previously releasing the popular AFL23 video game in 2023.



AFL26 will be released for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, available from EB Games, JB Hi-FI, Sony and Microsoft Stores from Thursday 8 May. AFL26 will be available on Nintendo Switch 2 at a later date.