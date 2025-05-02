The teams for Sunday's round eight games have been announced

Cam Mackenzie, Jake Riccardi, Peter Ladhams. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has lost classy midfielder Cam Mackenzie with a broken hand for its clash with Richmond while Greater Western Sydney will be without athletic tall Jake Riccardi for a crucial Sydney Derby against the Swans, who have dropped ruck Peter Ladhams.

And Brisbane has recalled veteran defender Conor McKenna and tall backman Jack Payne for a huge Sunday night QClash against an unchanged Gold Coast.

Mackenzie pulled out of the Hawks squad on Friday afternoon and he will join concussed pair Karl Amon and Jack Scrimshaw on the sidelines for the Tigers clash.

Finn Maginness, veteran forward Luke Breust and running back Changkuoth Jiath come into the side, while the Tigers have recalled Noah Balta for young defender Campbell Gray.

The Sydney Derby between the Swans and Giants kicks Sunday's action off and both sides have made three changes.

GWS has handed a debut to Giants Academy rookie Josiah Delana, who joins Callum Brown and Joe Fonti among the ins. Riccardi has suffered a hand injury and is out of the side that lost to the Bulldogs, while Josh Kelly is out with a hip complaint and Conor Stone has been dropped.

Along with Ladhams, Sydney has also dropped small forward Tom Hanily and will be without sore defender Ben Paton. Sam Wicks, Angus Sheldrick and Joel Hamling come into the team.

In Sunday's final game, the Lions have dropped James Tunstill and lose injured duo Logan Morris and Kai Lohmann, while Will McLachlan is added alongside Payne and McKenna.

SUNDAY, MAY 4

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Wicks, A.Sheldrick, J.Hamling

Out: B.Paton (calf), T.Hanily (omitted), P.Ladhams (omitted)

R7 sub: Tom Hanily

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Fonti, J.Delana, C.Brown

Out: J.Kelly (hip), C.Stone (omitted), J.Riccardi (hand)

R7 sub: Callan Ward

Hawthorn v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: F.Maginness, L.Breust, C.Jiath

Out: J.Scrimshaw (concussion), K.Amon (concussion), C.Mackenzie (fractured hand)

R7 sub: Bailey Macdonald

RICHMOND

In: N.Balta

Out: C.Gray (omitted)

R7 sub: Tom Brown

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Payne, C.McKenna, W.McLachlan

Out: K.Lohmann (shoulder), L.Morris (calf), J.Tunstill (omitted)

R7 sub: James Tunstill

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R7 sub: Connor Budarick