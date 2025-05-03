Buku Khamis and Joel Freijah celebrate a goal during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Port Adelaide at Mars Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have thrashed Port Adelaide by 90 points in windy and cold conditions at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs mastered the swirly breeze far better than their interstate opponents, with the Dogs' seven-goal-to-two third quarter into the wind highlighting their dominance of the game.

BULLDOGS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The Power never really threatened at any stage with the Bulldogs winning 20.11 (131) to 5.11 (41) in front of an intimate crowd of 4,814.

Key forward Aaron Naughton stood tall with an equal game-high three goals and seven marks. Naughton was joined by Tim English, who pushed forward from the ruck to hit the scoreboard with three of his own and Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli (three goals, 23 disposals).

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:59 Full post-match, R8: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round eight’s match against Western Bulldogs

10:58 Full post-match, R8: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round eight’s match against Port Adelaide

08:07 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide The Bulldogs and Power clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:45 Eminent English a class above in dominant display Tim English put on an all-round performance, amassing three goals and 27 disposals in his side’s demolition

00:48 Treloar turns on the class in ’25 return Adam Treloar marks his 2025 comeback with a ripping goal after being sidelined through injury

01:32 Spark from the apprentice, magic from the master Young gun Joel Freijah lights up the ground with a flashy move and finish, but Marcus Bontempelli quickly shows why he’s the top Dog with a touch of pure class

00:43 Young Dog’s first AFL major a beauty Luke Cleary conjures a terrific effort on the run and is surrounded by teammates to celebrate his first goal in the big league

00:45 Ridiculous Richards banana is out of this world Ed Richards may have kicked a genuine GOTY contender with this insane effort from the boundary

00:47 West delivers stunner with precision Rhylee West kicks an impressive goal on the run after gathering the perfect crumb

00:59 Rioli's hot start damages Dogs early Willie Rioli gets off to a cracker with two great goals after one of them survives a score review

The Dogs had 11 individual goalkickers and notched their highest score of the season in the comprehensive victory.

Zak Butters (24 disposals, six clearances) and Connor Rozee (29 disposals, 577m gained) toiled hard for the Power on a day where highlights were few and far between for Port.

Dogs veteran Adam Treloar made a successful return from a calf injury, playing his first game of the year and finishing with 27 disposals and a goal.

Learn More 08:07

Two contentious calls early went to score review, with Willie Rioli's snap on goal within the first minute of the game originally called touched by the field umpire before being overturned.

The umpires again went upstairs to confirm whether a mark on the goalline to Bulldogs utility Buku Khamis was legitimate. It was, and Khamis converted truly.

The Power initially dominated in the middle, leading clearances 10-0 to start the match, with Butters leading the way with four of his own to provide his forwards with ample opportunity in front of goal.

Rioli kicked two majors for the quarter, while at the other end Khamis and in-form sharpshooter Rhylee West made it two goals apiece at quarter-time.

Learn More 00:59

A sensational goal from the boundary to star Ed Richards started the scoring for the second term and put the Dogs in front for the first time.

The midfielder's goal sparked a run of five unanswered majors for the Dogs, which included one to defender Luke Cleary who kicked the first of his career.

Learn More 00:43

The Power's attempts to get the ball forward were quickly thwarted by Bulldogs defenders James O'Donnell and Rory Lobb (both eight intercept possessions), who owned the ball when it got to the centre of the ground.

Their intercepts, with the assistance of excellent ball users Jason Johannisen (five inside 50s, seven score involvements) and Bailey Dale (31 disposals), continually sent the ball back into the Dogs' forward line.

An end-to-end goal to Naughton made it six goals for the quarter and the Dogs went into the main break with a 26-point lead.

The Power had the wind to start the second half, but it seemed to have no impact at all with the Bulldogs continuing their domination. The Dogs scored the first two of the second half through English and Richards to extend the lead to 38 points.

Port finally got on the board when spearhead Mitch Georgiades goaled, and milestone man Sam Powell-Pepper, playing his 150th game, also scored to give Power fans a glimmer of hope.

But as soon as the Power lifted, the Dogs went up a gear led by their heroic skipper Bontempelli.

Bontempelli kicked two goals in quick succession, including a lovely left foot snap from near the 50m arc, making it look effortless despite the testing conditions.

Learn More 01:32

The bite had well and truly come out of the game in the final term when the Dogs continued to add to their tally.

Bontempelli kicked his third, as did English among a five-goal-to-none final term for the winners.

Learn More 01:45

Dogs defenders dig in

It would be easy to look at the scoreboard and focus on the Dogs' 11 individual goalscorers. But just as impressive was the work of the Dogs defenders who stood tall against a monster breeze. Lobb, O'Donnell, Dale and Johanissen were all pivotal to the Bulldogs' massive win in Ballarat, keeping their opponents quiet whilst providing plenty of opportunities to the Dogs' forwards.

Biggest and best

In his post-match press conference Luke Beveridge labelled the Bulldogs' round eight win as the "best win of the year so far". Both the Power and the Bulldogs came into the game on four wins and three losses and sitting eighth and ninth on the ladder, respectively. The Bulldogs blew away the Power, quite literally in the strong Ballarat breeze, to win by 15 goals. The Dogs will be looking to continue their hot form when they come up against Gold Coast in what should be a cracking game in Darwin next Saturday night.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.1 8.3 15.6 20.11 (131)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.4 3.7 5.8 5.11 (41)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Naughton 3, English 3, Bontempelli 3, Khamis 2, Richards 2, West 2, Sanders, Cleary, Freijah, McNeil, Treloar

Port Adelaide: Rioli 2, Sweet, Georgiades, Powell-Pepper

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Richards, Dale, English, Naughton, O’Donnell, Bontempelli

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Butters, Horne-Francis, Sweet

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Jedd Busslinger (replaced Sam Davidson in the fourth quarter)

Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson (replaced Joe Berry at half-time)

Crowd: 4,814 at Mars Stadium