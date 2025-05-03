The Melbourne skipper has a blinder to see off a feisty challenge from West Coast

Max Gawn during the round eight AFL match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE captain Max Gawn produced one of his great performances to lead the Demons to a third straight win, overrunning West Coast at Optus Stadium to win by 32 points on Saturday night.

Gawn turned the game in a phenomenal third quarter and finished with a career-high 35 disposals as the Demons built their form in a balanced performance to win 16.12 (108) to 11.10 (76).

Given a scare by the Eagles and trailing by six points at half-time, Melbourne sharpened up in the second half and crushed West Coast at stoppages, kicking their highest score of the season despite losing key target Harrison Petty to concussion.

Gawn was the reason for their dominance both at stoppages and then around the ground, playing like a midfielder and winning 22 contested possessions, nine clearances and finishing with a game-high 12 score involvements in one of the individual games of the season, finishing his night with a fourth-quarter goal.

With star midfielder Clayton Oliver managed this week, premiership sidekicks Christian Petracca (29 disposals and eight clearances) and tagger Jack Viney (18 and seven) lifted as the Demons dominated clearances 48-26.

They had a deep list of contributors, including young gun Harvey Langford (25 and five clearances) and Caleb Windsor (20 and five inside 50s), and should draw great confidence ahead of a clash against Hawthorn at the MCG next Saturday.

The result extended West Coast's worst start to a season to 0-8, with the team's stoppage struggles laid bare against Gawn as the Eagles’ midfielders struggled to impact the contest.

Defender Reuben Ginbey was assertive, while co-captain Oscar Allen continued in his role down back and looked comfortable, with Jake Waterman and Elijah Hewett each kicking three goals.

They copped a blow at half-time when star defender Jeremy McGovern was substituted following a hit to the head in a marking contest, with Jake Melksham likely to be scrutinised after nudging the backman into traffic.

The Demons got the game on their terms early through stoppage dominance, winning the first 10 clearances of the game as Viney, Gawn and Petracca asserted themselves in a scrappy contest.

They repeatedly won the ball at the coalface and got it into space, but it was a familiar case of breaking down inside 50, with 2.2 for the quarter and a nine-point lead well under what they should have expected.

The pattern continued in the second term and the Demons looked more assertive with their ball movement, but more missed opportunities kept the contest alive before the Eagles pounced with four goals in 10 minutes.

Aside from the first quarter against Brisbane in round two, it was probably the best period of football West Coast has played this season, with Hewett, Jack Williams, Jayden Hunt and Tyler Brockman all kicking excellent goals as the Eagles grabbed a six-point lead at the main break.

The intensity lifted early in the third and the Demons welcomed it, making their move with a seven-goal quarter that broke the Eagles' spirit, with Gawn racking up 14 disposals, four marks, 10 hit-outs, and four clearances in a phenomenal quarter that ensured the final term was a formality as both teams lapsed defensively.

Melksham push sidelines star

Melbourne forward Jake Melksham will come under Match Review scrutiny for an incident in the second quarter that led to Jeremy McGovern entering concussion protocols. Melksham nudged the star Eagle into Harrison Petty in an aerial contest, resulting in contact to McGovern's head, with the defender undergoing assessment and not returning after half-time. While the Melksham incident was not clear cut, the AFL has clamped down on similar incidents and warned clubs about pushing players into traffic, with Richmond's Rhyan Mansell among those suspended after copping a three-week ban.

Forward turn could give Dees solution

Harrison Petty's concussion in the second quarter opened the door for Daniel Turner to swing forward in the second half, and the key Demon was excellent in the role after kicking 17 goals from 15 games last year. Turner kicked three goals and was sharp with his set shot kicking, but his ability to provide a clear target was just as valuable after the Demons had looked disconnected going inside 50 earlier in the game. Crying out for a key forward with presence, Turner looked the Demons' best option and should stay in the role.

Daniel Turner celebrates during the round eight match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Allen stands tall in milestone

With McGovern set to miss next week's clash against Richmond with concussion, co-captain Oscar Allen is suddenly vital in his new defensive role. The 26-year-old started in defence on Saturday night opposed to Harrison Petty and was impressive early. He got better again in the second half once McGovern went down, with several committed efforts in the air and at ground level. Allen also used the ball well with his 15 disposals, holding up his end of the bargain in game 100. Harry Edwards is nursing an ankle injury and Sandy Brock is available, but Allen is the Eagles' best available key defender right now.

Oscar Allen after the round eight match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium, May 03, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST COAST 0.5 4.7 6.7 11.10 (76)

MELBOURNE 2.2 3.7 10.12 16.12 (108)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 3, Hewett 3, Cripps 2, Williams, Hunt, Brockman

Melbourne: Turner 3, Fritsch 2, Langdon 2, Petracca, Melksham, Windsor, Viney, Pickett, Chandler, Sharp, Gawn, Spargo

BEST

West Coast: Waterman, Ginbey, Hewett, Allan, Maric, Baker

Melbourne: Gawn, Petracca, Langford, Turner, Chandler, Viney

INJURIES

West Coast: Ginbey (nose), McGovern (concussion), A Reid (lower leg)

Melbourne: Petty (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Tom Cole (replaced Jeremy McGovern at half-time)

Melbourne: Harry Sharp (replaced Harrison Petty at half-time)

Crowd: 41,991 at Optus Stadium