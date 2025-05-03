The Blues will take a close look at what went wrong in their loss to the Crows

Patrick Cripps leads Carlton off the field after its loss to Adelaide in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

DISAPPOINTED coach Michael Voss has promised a brutal review of Carlton's flat failure in a 60-point away loss to Adelaide.

But Voss suspects he already knows the reasons for the meek capitulation to the Crows, who won 16.14 (110) to 7.8 (50) at Adelaide Oval.

"We'll have to look at it pretty strongly ... we will look at it clearly," Voss said.

"But I don't think we're going to have to be going too far to find out what that (reason) is.

"We just let ourselves down – beaten too much around the ball, that is really what happened."

The Blues' bubble burst after three consecutive wins while Adelaide (5-3) climbed to fourth on the ladder after a complete performance from captain Jordan Dawson.

The skipper kicked three goals from 22 disposals, laid eight tackles, took seven marks and recorded six clearances.

"That's why he's the captain," Crows coach Matthew Nicks said.

"And I am hard on him – my expectations on 'Daws' are increasing every time we play.

"He had a huge impact in a couple of areas, onball and then went forward ... a real leader's game."

Dawson set Adelaide's tone with a dazzling 11-disposal opening quarter while defender Josh Worrell was outstanding throughout.

Worrell collected 23 disposals and took seven marks and fellow backmen Wayne Milera and Max Michalanney both gathered 27 touches.

And Adelaide's attackers flourished with Izak Rankine (29 disposals), Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays, Josh Rachele and Alex Neal-Bullen slotting two goals each.

"That is our game, back to its best, I thought," Nicks said.

"The best teams in the competition, the ones that have a lot of respect, are the ones that do it week in, week out ... we just have to be better in that space."

Carlton was well-served by skipper Patrick Cripps (24 touches) and George Hewett (25) in the midfield.

But with Adelaide's defence in control, the visitors couldn't manage consecutive goals until the dying stages of the game.

The Crows began briskly, booting 5.2 to 2.4 in an opening term which disturbed Blues boss Voss.

"What have been particular strengths in our game over the course of the full part of this season, not just the last few weeks, we just couldn't get right," he said.

"Even in the first 10 minutes of the game, our method around the ball wasn't good enough, we lost critical territory in the game, roles that we have valued didn't get played well enough.

"So immediately you're thinking: 'Geez, that's not us'."