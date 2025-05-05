The Match Review findings for Sunday's round eight games are in

Lewis Melican catches Toby Bedford high during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY defender Lewis Melican has been slapped with a three-match ban for striking Greater Western Sydney's Toby Bedford on Sunday.

Melican's swinging arm collected Bedford high as he ran in to spoil a mark, with the Giants midfielder subbed out at half-time of the heated Sydney Derby.

Bedford suffered "blurred vision" from the incident after copping the hit to the eye, according to Giants coach Adam Kingsley.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact.

If he accepts the ban, Melican will miss games against Essendon, Carlton and Melbourne.

Bedford had been battling hard to contain the Swans' onball guns Isaac Heeney and eventual Brett Kirk medallist Chad Warner before he was subbed out of the contest.

Meanwhile, Hawthorn livewire Nick Watson has received a $1000 fine (with an early plea) after being filmed 'flipping the bird' towards the crowd in the Hawks' fiery clash against Richmond.

Watson was filmed by a spectator directing sticking up his middle finger towards a group of Tigers supporters after abuse was directed his way.

It's the fourth sanction of the year to be handed down for the obscene gesture, following both Harley Reid and Bailey Smith's fines earlier in the season.

A further 20 fines have been handed out to 18 different players for either instigating or engaging in a melee in the match between Hawthorn and Richmond, and in the Sydney Derby.

The opening quarter of the match between the Swans and the Giants was highlighted by flashpoints all over the ground, with Jack Buckley, Toby Greene, Hayden McLean and Dane Rampe hit with fines.

At the MCG, a frustrating first quarter combined with a vocal crowd saw things ignite in the second term between the Hawks and the Tigers.

Maurice Rioli jnr tried a bit of fancy footwork but came up short when James Sicily tackled him and won the free kick. The Hawks skipper gave Rioli a little extra lip, eliciting a physical response from Tiger Tim Taranto who gave away a 50m penalty and sparked some fireworks..