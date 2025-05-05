The AFL and Port Adelaide will take no further action after Willie Rioli contacted a Western Bulldogs player following the Power's loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday

Willie Rioli jnr celebrates a goal during round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE AFL has sent a reminder to "ensure any communications remain respectful" after Port Adelaide forward Willie Rioli sent a private message to a Western Bulldogs player over the weekend.

Rioli was on Sunday fined for striking defender Bailey Dale during the Power's loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Power have confirmed Rioli later sent a private message to a Bulldogs player.

The exact nature of Rioli's message was not confirmed by either club or the AFL, but the Power said they considered the matter closed after Rioli spoke with Dale on Monday.

"Port Adelaide is aware of a private message sent by Willie Rioli to a Western Bulldogs player following Saturday afternoon’s game between the two clubs," the Power said in a statement on Monday evening.

"The matter has now been resolved privately after Willie contacted Bailey Dale from the Bulldogs."

The AFL also put out a brief statement, saying it had "reminded both clubs to ensure any communications remain respectful".

Last month, Rioli posted on Instagram after Port's emotion-charged win over Hawthorn.

Rioli said he hated the Hawks, and the backlash prompted him to briefly take leave from the club.