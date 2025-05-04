The Match Review Officer's findings for round eight are in

Jake Melksham during Melbourne's game against West Coast in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE forward Jake Melksham and Port Adelaide's Willie Rioli have escaped suspension for incidents on Saturday, but young West Coast player Bo Allan has copped a one-match ban for striking

In the second quarter at Optus Stadium, Melksham shoved West Coast's Jeremy McGovern in a marking contest and the Eagles defender was concussed as he collided with Demons tall, Harrison Petty.

The incident had some similarities to that earlier in the season in Richmond's game against St Kilda, which saw Tiger Rhyan Mansell cop a three-game ban.

However, despite the injury suffered by McGovern, the Match Review Officer has ruled Melksham has no case to answer and is free to play Hawthorn next week.

"With his eyes on the ball, Melksham makes contact with McGovern's back and simultaneously, Melksham makes contact with McGovern's foot as he positions himself to take the mark, resulting in McGovern being put off balance and his head making contact with Petty's back while Petty is contesting the mark," the AFL said in a statement.

"It was the view of the MRO that the contact from Melksham was not of a forceful nature and that having regard to all of the circumstances, it was not reasonably foreseeable that McGovern and Petty would make contact in the manner that occurred."

Rioli is also free to play in next week's Showdown against Adelaide after escaping with a fine for striking Bailey Dale off the ball in Ballarat.

Eagles youngster Allan, on his AFL debut, has copped a week for a late strike on Demons veteran Jack Viney on Saturday night.

Allan, who was immediately remorseful for the incident as he arrived late to a contest, will miss next week's game against Richmond.

The incident was graded careless, medium impact and high contact, triggering a one-game suspension.