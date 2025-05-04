Follow all the action from Sunday's round eight games

JAKE Stringer has been named Greater Western Sydney's sub for a huge Sydney Derby against the Swans at the SCG on Sunday.

The injury-hit Swans are struggling to begin the season and hold a 2-5 record under first-year coach Dean Cox.

Their rivals, the Giants, had also been tipped to contend for the flag but have fallen to back-to-back defeats. After losing a hard-fought slog against Adelaide, GWS was well beaten by the Western Bulldogs last time out.

Stringer, who has kicked 3.12 this year after his off-season move from Essendon, will be the Giants' sub, while Angus Sheldrick will wear the vest for the Swans.

Sheldrick, Sam Wicks and Joel Hamling are back for Sydney, replacing Ben Paton, Tom Hanily and Peter Ladhams.

The Giants have lost Josh Kelly and Jake Riccardi to injuries and omitted Conor Stone, with Joe Fonti and Callum Brown coming in and Josaia Delana named to make his AFL debut.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Angus Sheldrick

Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stringer

Hawthorn will look to continue its good start to the season when it meets Richmond at the MCG.

The Hawks had no trouble ending their two-game losing streak by brushing past West Coast last time out.

The youthful Tigers are 2-5, a better record than expected as they rebuild under Adem Yze.

Hawthorn has been forced into three changes with Karl Amon, Jack Scrimshaw and Cam Mackenzie out injured, replaced by Finn Maginness, Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath.

The Tigers regain Noah Balta, who has replaced Campbell Gray.

The QClash between Brisbane and Gold Coast takes centre stage in what is the game of the round on Sunday night.

The Lions (6-1) and Suns (5-1) have made flying starts to the season to establish themselves as contenders in 2025.

Brisbane has owned the QClash, winning 20 of the 27 meetings between the clubs.

But Gold Coast looks like a team ready to contend this season and crushed Sydney in the second half last time out.

While the Suns are unchanged, Jack Payne, Conor McKenna and Will McLachlan are in for the Lions, replacing Logan Morris, Kai Lohmann and James Tunstill.