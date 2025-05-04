It was a celebration on and off the field as Hawthorn completely outclassed Richmond at the MCG

Nick Watson celebrates during the round eight match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG, May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN celebrated its 100th anniversary in style with a commanding 16.13 (109) to 6.8 (44) win over Richmond at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

The Hawks led all day and were never threatened, although the early stages saw both sides make a mess of dominant periods.

HAWKS V TIGERS Full match details and stats

By half-time Hawthorn held a 34-point lead, the Tigers scoring their first goal with under three minutes to play in the second quarter.

Unfortunately for Richmond it wasn't the start of a stirring comeback, as the Hawks almost cruised to the big win in third gear.

Forward Jack Gunston finished with three goals, the second being his 500th career major.

There was little for Tigers fans to take away as they watched their side totally outclassed.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:32 Trezise surprise: Tiger's first AFL goal brings consolation Richmond surrounds James Trezise after snaring his maiden major in the big league

00:41 Weddle puts foot to pedal and goes whack A costly kick from Jayden Short ends up in the hands of Josh Weddle, who lets loose from long range

00:42 The Wizard torches Tigers with blistering wheels and lets them know Nick Watson shows a clean set of heels to step his marker and slot his third goal in the process

00:52 Standing ovation as Gunston slams home goal 500 Jack Gunston is hailed by his teammates as he converts another milestone as part of an illustrious career

00:27 After almost two quarters, Campbell finally kicks Richmond's first Seth Campbell puts the finishing touches on a well-worked inside 50 to kickstart the Tigers' day scoring-wise

01:14 'Proper' all-in brawl after Tiger reacts to Sicily tackle Tim Taranto flies the flag for teammate Maurice Rioli jnr after being run down by the Hawks’ skipper, prompting big fireworks on the half-back flank

00:25 Flying Barrass gets huge hangtime at the ‘G Tom Barrass appears to be at his intercepting best this afternoon with an early contender on the shoulders of Jonty Faull

01:49 Mitchell’s stirring pre-game speech in historic Hawks huddle Sam Mitchell unites past and present Hawthorn players before the bounce in a powerful moment that celebrates 100 years of history

Spice from Sicily heats up the brew

A frustrating first quarter combined with a vocal crowd and some notoriously short fuses saw things ignite in the second term. Maurice Rioli tried a bit of fancy footwork but came up short when James Sicily tackled him and won the free kick. The Hawks skipper gave Rioli a little extra lip, eliciting a physical response from Tim Taranto who gave away a 50 metre penalty and sparked some fireworks.

Learn More 01:14

An extra celebration in the midst of Hawks' party

Club stalwart and fan favourite - although that includes most in brown and gold - Jack Gunston entered Sunday's clash on 498 career goals, and everyone in the MCG knew it. It took till late in the third quarter before the moment came, but when Gunston crafted a bender from the pocket teammates came from everywhere. The joy was such that it wouldn't have surprised if a few former teammates jumped the fence to start the after-party early.

Learn More 00:52

HAWTHORN 2.5 7.8 11.11 16.13 (109)

RICHMOND 0.3 2.4 4.4 6.8 (44)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Watson 3, Gunston 3, Ginnivan 2, Chol 2, D'Ambrosio 2, Sicily, Maginness, Breust, Weddle

Richmond: Mansell, Green, Faull, Campbell, Brown, Trezise

BEST

Hawthorn: Battle, D'Ambrosio, Sicily, Newcombe, Jiath, Ginnivan

Richmond: Taranto, Hopper, Vlastuin, Trainor, Ralphsmith

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

Richmond: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald, replaced Dylan Moore at three-quarter time

Richmond: James Trezise, replaced Maurice Rioli in the third quarter

Crowd: 62,321 at the MCG