HAWTHORN celebrated its 100th anniversary in style with a commanding 16.13 (109) to 6.8 (44) win over Richmond at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks led all day and were never threatened, although the early stages saw both sides make a mess of dominant periods.
By half-time Hawthorn held a 34-point lead, the Tigers scoring their first goal with under three minutes to play in the second quarter.
Unfortunately for Richmond it wasn't the start of a stirring comeback, as the Hawks almost cruised to the big win in third gear.
Forward Jack Gunston finished with three goals, the second being his 500th career major.
There was little for Tigers fans to take away as they watched their side totally outclassed.
Spice from Sicily heats up the brew
A frustrating first quarter combined with a vocal crowd and some notoriously short fuses saw things ignite in the second term. Maurice Rioli tried a bit of fancy footwork but came up short when James Sicily tackled him and won the free kick. The Hawks skipper gave Rioli a little extra lip, eliciting a physical response from Tim Taranto who gave away a 50 metre penalty and sparked some fireworks.
An extra celebration in the midst of Hawks' party
Club stalwart and fan favourite - although that includes most in brown and gold - Jack Gunston entered Sunday's clash on 498 career goals, and everyone in the MCG knew it. It took till late in the third quarter before the moment came, but when Gunston crafted a bender from the pocket teammates came from everywhere. The joy was such that it wouldn't have surprised if a few former teammates jumped the fence to start the after-party early.
HAWTHORN 2.5 7.8 11.11 16.13 (109)
RICHMOND 0.3 2.4 4.4 6.8 (44)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Watson 3, Gunston 3, Ginnivan 2, Chol 2, D'Ambrosio 2, Sicily, Maginness, Breust, Weddle
Richmond: Mansell, Green, Faull, Campbell, Brown, Trezise
BEST
Hawthorn: Battle, D'Ambrosio, Sicily, Newcombe, Jiath, Ginnivan
Richmond: Taranto, Hopper, Vlastuin, Trainor, Ralphsmith
INJURIES
Hawthorn: Nil
Richmond: TBC
SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Bailey Macdonald, replaced Dylan Moore at three-quarter time
Richmond: James Trezise, replaced Maurice Rioli in the third quarter
Crowd: 62,321 at the MCG