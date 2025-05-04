SYDNEY has reignited its season with a plucky 14-point victory in a fiery clash with arch rivals Greater Western Sydney at the SCG.
The Swans were at risk of losing touch with the top eight after three consecutive defeats but gave their finals hopes a much-needed boost in holding off the Giants for a 12.15 (87) to 10.13 (73) win.
SWANS V GIANTS Full match details and stats
The Sydney Derby lived up to its billing as one of the hottest rivalries in the game as spot fires broke out from the early exchanges while the Swans made a sizzling start.
The Giants paid the price for giving away multiple free kicks that helped the Swans boot the opening five goals, but faced an even heavier cost when losing Toby Bedford on the brink of the main change.
Bedford had been battling hard to contain the Swans' onball guns Isaac Heeney and eventual Brett Kirk medallist Chad Warner, but was forced from the field and soon subbed out of the contest after copping a blow to the eye from Lewis Melican.
The Swans key defender will be sweating on the Match Review Officer decision after running in from the opposite direction and making high contact with a swinging arm on Bedford.
With the Giants missing their first-choice midfield minder, Heeney and Warner had more leash to guide the Swans home while the visitors threatened to snatch the four points late in the game.
Justin McInerney was just as critical to the Swans' triumph after spending more time in the engine room from the time of winning the first clearance of the game.
Swans tagger James Jordon limited the impact of Giants half-back Lachie Whitfield and found space to boot two pivotal majors in the last term as players on both sides fluffed their lines near goal.
The Giants have found it difficult to wrest back momentum through the middle periods of the game in recent weeks, but this time were off the pace early as the Swans opened up a handy lead.
But Finn Callaghan took command of the on-ball brigade to spark the Giants in the second term and helped drag the visitors back to within a goal at the main change.
The 22-year-old continued to stand up in the Giants' undermanned midfield and finished with 33 disposals, while Tom Green gathered a game-high 34 touches and Callan Ward turned back the clock with 21.
It was an arm wrestle through much of the second half as both sides failed to make the most of their opportunities in front of goal until Giants sub Jake Stringer sent a scare through the Swans with three final-term majors during one final push that ultimately came too late.
Melican sweats on MRO decision from explosive Derby
There is no love lost between the Swans and Giants and it was little surprise to see spot fires breaking out from the early exchanges at the SCG. Sam Taylor was in the thick of it, perhaps frustrated by Joel Hamling's attempts to limit the key defender's aerial threat, while Hayden McLean left a heavy bump on Connor Idun and Lachie Ash soon returned the favour on James Rowbottom. But Lewis Melican took the physicality to a whole new level when closing down Tony Bedford and making high contact with a swinging arm. The Giants' midfielder was forced from the field with blood on his face and was soon subbed out with an eye concern, while Melican will be sweating on a decision from the Match Review Officer.
Cadman stands tall when Giants need focal point
With Tom McCartin clamping down on Giants spearhead Jesse Hogan and boom recruit Jake Stringer starting the match as the sub, emerging key forward Aaron Cadman was able to find space in the forward 50 to make his mark. The former No.1 pick was dangerous on the lead and booted two goals in the first half from hit-up marks, while also getting involved more than he has tended to in general play. Cadman finished with an equal career-high 12 disposals and six marks, to take a huge step towards cementing his spot in the side while leaving Giants' coach Adam Kingsley with much to stew over with his most effective tall forward mix.
Hamling makes most of rare foray forward
Joel Hamling has rarely found his way into the spotlight after starting his career with a premiership at the Western Bulldogs and then moving to Fremantle. Now at Sydney, the 32-year-old has been a regular in the back half at all three clubs but was handed a different sort of lockdown role as the Swans' searched for ways to stop the Giants' launching their attacks from defence. Hamling spent much of the afternoon nullifying Sam Taylor's marking presence but almost seemed shocked to get hands on the ball within sight of goal. The defender-turned-forward had failed to trouble the scorers in his previous 96 AFL matches and was left to rue hitting the post twice before booting the first goal of his career in the dying stages of the day.
SYDNEY 5.4 6.5 8.10 12.15 (87)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.1 5.5 6.8 10.13 (73)
GOALS
Sydney: Jordon 2, Heeney, Cleary, Rowbottom, McLean, Hayward, Blakey, Francis, Co.Warner, Hamling, Sheldrick
Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 3, Cadman 2, Jones, Wehr, Ward, Hogan, Green
BEST
Sydney: Ch.Warner, Heeney, McInerney, Jordon, Roberts, Rowbottom, McCartin, Rampe
Greater Western Sydney: Callaghan, Green, Ward, Ash, Idun
INJURIES
Sydney: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Bedford (eye)
SUBSTITUTES
Sydney: Angus Sheldrick (replaced Corey Warner in the last quarter)
Greater Western Sydney: Jake Stringer (replaced Tony Bedford at half-time)
REPORTS
Sydney: Lewis Melican reported for striking Toby Bedford
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
Crowd: 39,260 at the SCG