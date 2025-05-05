Port Adelaide is desperate to respond to its mauling from the Western Bulldogs with a win over fierce rivals Adelaide in Showdown 57

Captains Connor Rozee and Jordan Dawson hold the Variety Shield ahead of the 2025 Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson is braced for a strong response from Port Adelaide in the next instalment of one of the League's greatest rivalries.

The Power were dealt a 90-point humiliation by the Western Bulldogs in round eight, ending their three-match winning streak in brutal fashion.

It followed a 91-point thrashing from Collingwood in round one - the two heaviest defeats of coach Ken Hinkley's 13-year tenure.

But Port has made a habit of bouncing back from heavy losses in recent times and will be geared up for a huge Showdown in front of home fans at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

Since the start of last season, the Power have responded to all four of their defeats by more than 40 points with a win the following week.

"We were in a similar position this time last week after the Freo game," Dawson said of Adelaide's 18-point loss in Perth, which the Crows followed with a 60-point burial of Carlton on Saturday.

"So we'll be very wary of Port responding.

"They always respond well, so it's going to be a great game.

"We respect them highly and we look forward to the battle this weekend."

Showdown 57 is the first meeting between the sides since last August's fiery encounter, which reached a flashpoint when then-Power star Dan Houston laid out Adelaide's Izak Rankine with a brutal high bump.

Houston, now with Collingwood, incurred a five-game suspension, ruling him out of Port's 2024 finals campaign and the opening round of this season with his new club.

Before the game, Adelaide's Josh Rachele and Darcy Fogarty stoked the fire with public comments about Port and their supporters.

Rachele notably took a swipe at Power fans by saying they have "no teeth" in a radio interview.

On Monday, Dawson and Port captain Connor Rozee played the straightest of bats when they fronted South Australian media.

Asked how they feel about their arch-rivals, both skippers said they "respect" the opposing side.

"They always have a bit of fire," Dawson said of the Showdown.

"We might leave the build-up for (the media) but for us it's just about playing footy.

"No matter where the teams are on the ladder, it's always a good contest and we all love playing in them as well."

Rozee conceded not much went right for Port against the Bulldogs in Ballarat, where they conceded 18 goals to three after quarter-time.

But he wasn't dwelling on the result, insisting it's a long season.

"We've shown in the past that when we have a bad loss we're able to respond," Rozee said.

"That's because we stay tight as a group and listen to what Kenny says and what we need to do the following week.

"That will be the same approach this week."

Port's 22-point win over the Crows last August snapped a three-match losing streak against their arch-rivals and squared the all-time ledger at 28 wins apiece.