The coaches' votes for the round eight games are in

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Carlton at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson has moved into the lead in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award after another impressive performance.

Dawson landed 10 votes after leading the Crows to a 60-point thrashing of Carlton on Saturday.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

He finished with 22 disposals, eight tackles, seven marks, six clearances and three goals.

Dawson tops the leaderboard on 38 votes, ahead of Collingwood star Nick Daicos and veteran Steele Sidebottom (34).

He was one of seven players to take home maximum votes in round eight.

Essendon star Zach Merrett, St Kilda midfielder Jack Macrae, Western Bulldogs ruck Tim English, Geelong veteran Patrick Dangerfield, Melbourne captain Max Gawn and Sydney speedster Chad Warner also landed 10 votes.

Josh Battle was awarded nine in Hawthorn's thrashing of Richmond and Will Ashcroft took home nine in Brisbane's QClash victory over Gold Coast.

There are now six players tied on 33 votes in equal fourth overall – Andrew Brayshaw, Gawn, Hugh McCluggage, Merrett, Lachie Neale and Bailey Smith.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Essendon v North Melbourne

10 Zach Merrett ESS

8 Tristan Xerri NMFC

4 Sam Durham ESS

4 Archie Perkins ESS

2 Jy Simpkin NMFC

2 Tom Powell NMFC

12:56 Scott post-match, R8: 'He reminds me so much of Nathan Buckley in his will to win' Watch Essendon’s press conference after round eight’s match against North Melbourne

08:53 Clarkson post-match, R8: 'It's a shame that that part of our game is getting questioned' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round eight’s match against Essendon

02:13 Captain Merrett muscles his Dons home Bombers skipper Zach Merrett lifts his side with some elite ball use and relentless drive in a 35-disposal masterclass

08:13 Highlights: Essendon v North Melbourne The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

02:58 Last two mins: Bombers hold off gallant Roos surge The thrilling final moments between Essendon and North Melbourne in round eight

00:34 Kako cracks in with crafty curler at right time Isaac Kako conjures a timely goal for the Bombers with some class around the sticks

00:45 Zurhaar zigs, zags and snags absolute stunner Cam Zurhaar breaks through a tackle, bursts forward and dribbles home a ripper as the Roos continue to press

00:50 Luckless Bomber subbed after hamstring injury Essendon loses Jordan Ridley right before the main break as the injury-riddled defender appears to hurt his hamstring while being tackled

00:51 Roo down in pain and subbed out of game North Melbourne is forced to substitute Jackson Archer out of the game after the rebound defender appears to hurt his hamstring before being tackled

00:39 Skipper’s ripper: Simpkin’s sizzling finish Kangaroos captain Jy Simpkin nails a beauty from long range to fire up his troops

00:46 Flying Finnbar: Maley soars and scores on debut Kangaroos debutant Finnbar Maley clunks a towering mark and slots a goal with his very first kick

00:56 Perkins pops up for pair as Bombers burst early Archie Perkins gets Essendon off to a fast start with a couple of strong marks and finishes

St Kilda v Fremantle

10 Jack Macrae STK

7 Cooper Sharman STK

6 Callum Wilkie STK

4 Mitch Owens STK

2 Jimmy Webster STK

1 Marcus Windhager STK

09:39 Lyon post-match, R8: 'We focus 90 per cent on ourselves during the week' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round eight’s match against Fremantle

08:38 Longmuir post-match, R8: 'Everyone at the football club at the moment should be questioning themselves' Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round eight’s match against St Kilda

02:39 Scintillating Sharman steals the show Cooper Sharman delivers an unforgettable performance with four goals, featuring a towering speccy and a Goal of the Year contender

08:04 Highlights: St Kilda v Fremantle The Saints and Dockers clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Ross can only smile after Garcia's goal raises roof After a tough week, Hugo Garcia claims a well-deserved major in the final term as cameras pan to Ross Lyon's reaction

00:43 Owens brings the wow and then the bow Mitch Owens reels in a stunning one-handed mark before finishing strongly and celebrating with the home faithful

00:48 Super Cooper conjures 'goal of his life' in crazy contender Cooper Sharman delivers a familiar celebration after stunning the crowd with this ridiculous effort to put his hand up for Goal of the Year

00:42 Dudley finally cracks the code as Dockers end drought Isaiah Dudley provides the goal Fremantle was crying out for after a dry spell

00:38 Big Freo blow as gun subbed with hammy concern The Dockers are forced to substitute Hayden Young out of the game after the injury-riddled midfielder comes off worse for wear following a tackle

00:46 Jack rocks, then rolls after dribbler finds the goals Jack Higgins delivers a unique celebration after scoring a thrilling goal for the Saints

00:37 Owens the Saint goes flying in and Hill does the rest Mitch Owens reels in a courageous mark before finding Brad Hill for a superb opening goal

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

10 Tim English WB

7 Ed Richards WB

5 Bailey Dale WB

4 Marcus Bontempelli WB

2 Matthew Kennedy WB

1 Aaron Naughton WB

1 Rory Lobb WB

04:59 Hinkley post-match, R8: 'We looked like we nearly couldn't do anything right' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round eight’s match against Western Bulldogs

10:58 Beveridge post-match, R8: 'A little bit of belief bubbling up to the surface' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round eight’s match against Port Adelaide

08:07 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide The Bulldogs and Power clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:45 Eminent English a class above in dominant display Tim English put on an all-round performance, amassing three goals and 27 disposals in his side’s demolition

00:48 Treloar turns on the class in ’25 return Adam Treloar marks his 2025 comeback with a ripping goal after being sidelined through injury

00:20 Is Willie in strife for off-the-ball strike? Willie Rioli may face a nervous wait from the MRO after appearing to collect Bailey Dale high away from the play

01:32 Spark from the apprentice, magic from the master Young gun Joel Freijah lights up the ground with a flashy move and finish, but Marcus Bontempelli quickly shows why he’s the top Dog with a touch of pure class

00:43 Young Dog’s first AFL major a beauty Luke Cleary conjures a terrific effort on the run and is surrounded by teammates to celebrate his first goal in the big league

00:45 Ridiculous Richards banana is out of this world Ed Richards may have kicked a genuine GOTY contender with this insane effort from the boundary

00:47 West delivers stunner with precision Rhylee West kicks an impressive goal on the run after gathering the perfect crumb

00:59 Rioli's hot start damages Dogs early Willie Rioli gets off to a cracker with two great goals after one of them survives a score review

Adelaide v Carlton

10 Jordan Dawson ADEL

7 Izak Rankine ADEL

7 Josh Worrell ADEL

3 Max Michalanney ADEL

2 Reilly O'Brien ADEL

1 Wayne Milera ADEL

06:42 Voss post-match, R8: 'We'll have to look at it pretty strongly' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round eight’s match against Adelaide

07:01 Nicks post-match, R8: 'That is our game, back to its best' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round eight’s match against Carlton

01:49 Versatile Dawson triples up and runs riot in dominant day Jordan Dawson boots three majors as his impressive outing both in the air and at ground level leads Adelaide to a big win

08:12 Highlights: Adelaide v Carlton The Crows and Blues clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:46 Veteran all smiles after some sweet icing Brodie Smith caps off a huge Adelaide win with a superb strike in his first match of the season

00:34 Electric stars ignite and excite as margin blows out Josh Rachele turns his opponent inside out with a super snap before Izak Rankine pops up with a brilliant running banana

00:37 Clunking Dawson's siren cracker drives late dagger Jordan Dawson sticks a superb overhead mark and works the angle to perfection to cap off a dominant first half

00:38 Inevitable Keays impacts again as Crows build buffer Ben Keays continues his hot run of form against Carlton with a classy finish as Adelaide gets busy

00:38 Centimetre perfect: Curnow rides huge blast all the way Charlie Curnow goes long from outside 50 and receives a fortuitous bounce on the goal line for a fantastic first major

00:42 Clinical Crows break away and the Fog has his say Darcy Fogarty drills his first major of the afternoon after Adelaide bursts away from centre

00:34 Crippa finds room and looms a threat with early influence Patrick Cripps bends through Carlton's first major after Adelaide left him alone at the stoppage

Collingwood v Geelong

10 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

8 Brody Mihocek COLL

6 Bailey Smith GEEL

2 Mark O'Connor GEEL

2 Josh Daicos COLL

1 Harry Perryman COLL

1 Scott Pendlebury COLL

07:31 McRae post-match, R8: 'We made a few errors ... and good teams make you pay' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round eight’s match against Geelong

08:17 Highlights: Collingwood v Geelong The Magpies and Cats clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

04:54 Last two mins: Pie misses after siren in drama-filled finish The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Geelong in round eight

09:34 Scott post-match, R8: 'He just looked like Jonah Lomu there at one stage' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round eight’s match against Collingwood

00:57 Ex-Pie puts Cats ahead in manic play Ollie Henry snaps Geelong into the lead after Darcy Moore slapped the ball into his path

00:56 Wiltshire's wondrous moment reignites the Cats Oliver Wiltshire takes his moment and drills his first major in the big time to cut the margin

00:45 Vintage Pendles catches fire and delivers unique celly Scott Pendlebury curls through a beautiful snap to delight the home crowd and pulls out this celebration

00:42 Crazy Cameron curler sends crowd wild Darcy Cameron bends through an outrageous banana on his left foot and the Collingwood faithful love it

00:47 Leaping Dempsey heads skyward with huge MOTY contender Ollie Dempsey gets the sit on Steele Sidebottom and sticks a magnificent hanger before converting for his side

00:30 Umpire cops falcon from Baz in bizarre start Bailey Smith's clearing kick smacks into the head of umpire Brett Rosebury, who shakes it off early in the match

West Coast v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn MELB

8 Christian Petracca MELB

4 Daniel Turner MELB

4 Kade Chandler MELB

4 Jack Viney MELB

10:48 McQualter post-match, R8: 'It's a fine line ... to how many levers you try and pull at one time' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round eight’s match against Melbourne

07:59 Goodwin post-match, R8: 'He's such a great leader of our footy club' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round eight’s match against West Coast

01:28 ‘Wrapping our arms around him’: Trac praises ‘brave’ Oliver Christian Petracca commends Clayton Oliver’s courage to speak up, and the way the club rallied around the star midfielder

01:48 Gawn gone wild: Star skipper racks up 35 Max Gawn produces a colossal performance against the hapless Eagles to collect a career-best 35 disposals

08:15 Highlights: West Coast v Melbourne The Eagles and Demons clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:05 Debutant immediately remorseful after clipping Viney high West Coast first-gamer Bo Allan reacts instantly after collecting Jack Viney with a stray arm while contesting the footy

00:51 Young Eagle hobbles off after nasty ankle injury West Coast suffers another blow as Archer Reid goes down after appearing to injure his ankle in an innocuous incident

00:42 Windsor wonder: Young Dee dazzles from range Caleb Windsor brushes off a tackle, bursts forward and drills a sensational goal

00:51 Hunt hits one to perfection as Eagles keep flying Jayden Hunt scores a ridiculous goal from the tightest of angles to continue West Coast’s hot run

00:59 Is Demon in hot water for push on McGovern? Jeremy McGovern takes his time getting up after a push from Jake Melksham sends him into a heavy contest

00:56 Electric Elijah fires up the home faithful Elijah Hewett bursts forward and slots a thrilling goal to get the Eagles fans up and about

00:42 Melksham missile travels all the way Jake Melksham wheels around after taking a mark and launches a monster effort from distance

00:42 Petracca pinches opener with so much class Christian Petracca shows his smarts with this dazzling finish in tight space

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 Chad Warner SYD

6 Finn Callaghan GWS

5 Tom Green GWS

3 Dane Rampe SYD

3 Isaac Heeney SYD

2 Justin McInerney SYD

1 Sam Wicks SYD

06:33 Cox post-match, R8: 'You've got to get to the line and test it' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round eight’s match against GWS

08:09 Kingsley post-match, R8: 'We know Stringer's capability' Watch GWS’s press conference after round eight’s match against Sydney

08:12 Highlights: Sydney v GWS The Swans and Giants clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:10 Hamling’s first-ever goal sparks storm after missed swing After nearly a decade in the system, Joel Hamling finally lands his long-awaited first AFL major but fuels more fireworks after lashing out at Jack Buckley

00:33 Stirring Stringer strike brings Giant delight Subbed in after half-time, Jake Stringer makes an impact with a superb goal to lift GWS

00:42 Corey cracks one home to sparks Swans again Sydney maintains a handy buffer as Corey Warner breaks through with a team-lifting goal on the burst

01:24 'Don't ever speak to me like that again': Umpire warns Heeney after controversial call, 50m penalty Isaac Heeney lashes out after a tough holding-the-ball decision, conceding a 50m penalty and sparking another heated scuffle

00:51 Giant left bloodied after Swan's stray swing Toby Bedford leaves the field worse for wear after copping a high hit from a charging Lewis Melican

02:30 Spot fires everywhere as tempers flare early in derby The opening 15 minutes of the 30th Swans v Giants derby was highlighted by flashpoints all over the ground

Hawthorn v Richmond

9 Josh Battle HAW

8 Massimo D'Ambrosio HAW

7 Changkuoth Jiath HAW

4 Jai Newcombe HAW

1 Jack Ginnivan HAW

1 Tom Barrass HAW

11:53 Full post-match, R8: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round eight’s match against Richmond

06:45 Full post-match, R8: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round eight’s match against Hawthorn

08:12 Highlights: Hawthorn v Richmond The Hawks and Tigers clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:32 Trezise surprise: Tiger's first AFL goal brings consolation Richmond surrounds James Trezise after snaring his maiden major in the big league

00:41 Weddle puts foot to pedal and goes whack A costly kick from Jayden Short ends up in the hands of Josh Weddle, who lets loose from long range

00:42 The Wizard torches Tigers with blistering wheels and lets them know Nick Watson shows a clean set of heels to step his marker and slot his third goal in the process

00:52 Standing ovation as Gunston slams home goal 500 Jack Gunston is hailed by his teammates as he converts another milestone as part of an illustrious career

00:27 After almost two quarters, Campbell finally kicks Richmond's first Seth Campbell puts the finishing touches on a well-worked inside 50 to kickstart the Tigers' day scoring-wise

01:14 'Proper' all-in brawl after Tiger reacts to Sicily tackle Tim Taranto flies the flag for teammate Maurice Rioli jnr after being run down by the Hawks’ skipper, prompting big fireworks on the half-back flank

00:25 Flying Barrass gets huge hangtime at the ‘G Tom Barrass appears to be at his intercepting best this afternoon with an early contender on the shoulders of Jonty Faull

01:49 Mitchell’s stirring pre-game speech in historic Hawks huddle Sam Mitchell unites past and present Hawthorn players before the bounce in a powerful moment that celebrates 100 years of history

Brisbane v Gold Coast

9 Will Ashcroft BL

8 Josh Dunkley BL

5 Lachie Neale BL

4 Hugh McCluggage BL

2 Mac Andrew GCFC

2 Jack Payne BL

08:35 Full post-match, R8: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round eight’s match against Gold Coast

05:30 Full post-match, R8: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round eight’s match against Brisbane

01:58 Ashcroft accepts medal from dad in fitting QClash moment Will Ashcroft delivers a standout performance and shares a special moment with his dad while accepting the Marcus Ashcroft Medal

08:06 Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast The Lions and Suns clash in round eight of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:33 Ah Chee cashes in as the contest freezes around him Callum Ah Chee nails his second goal as he takes a clever advantage

00:33 Mac goes boom as gun defender shows his goal nous Mac Andrew shows why he's one of the most versatile players in the league with a brilliant major on the run

00:54 Cameron back at his best as Country Road rocks Gabba Charlie Cameron kicks two vintage goals in quick succession as the home crowd gets vocal

00:47 Sun's bizarre 50m penalty for throwing grass at Lion Bailey Humphrey concedes a unique 50m penalty at the end of the first term leading to a Jarrod Berry major

LEADERBOARD

38 Jordan Dawson ADEL

34 Nick Daicos COLL

34 Steele Sidebottom COLL

33 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

33 Max Gawn MELB

33 Hugh McCluggage BL

33 Zach Merrett ESS

33 Lachie Neale BL

33 Bailey Smith GEEL

31 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

31 Connor Rozee PORT

31 Caleb Serong FRE

29 Zak Butters PORT

29 Tristan Xerri NMFC

27 Noah Anderson GCFC

27 Josh Battle HAW

26 Touk Miller GCFC

25 Toby Greene GWS

25 Tom Liberatore WB

25 Jack Macrae STK

25 Matt Rowell GCFC