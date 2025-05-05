ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson has moved into the lead in the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award after another impressive performance.
Dawson landed 10 votes after leading the Crows to a 60-point thrashing of Carlton on Saturday.
He finished with 22 disposals, eight tackles, seven marks, six clearances and three goals.
Dawson tops the leaderboard on 38 votes, ahead of Collingwood star Nick Daicos and veteran Steele Sidebottom (34).
He was one of seven players to take home maximum votes in round eight.
Essendon star Zach Merrett, St Kilda midfielder Jack Macrae, Western Bulldogs ruck Tim English, Geelong veteran Patrick Dangerfield, Melbourne captain Max Gawn and Sydney speedster Chad Warner also landed 10 votes.
Josh Battle was awarded nine in Hawthorn's thrashing of Richmond and Will Ashcroft took home nine in Brisbane's QClash victory over Gold Coast.
There are now six players tied on 33 votes in equal fourth overall – Andrew Brayshaw, Gawn, Hugh McCluggage, Merrett, Lachie Neale and Bailey Smith.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Essendon v North Melbourne
10 Zach Merrett ESS
8 Tristan Xerri NMFC
4 Sam Durham ESS
4 Archie Perkins ESS
2 Jy Simpkin NMFC
2 Tom Powell NMFC
St Kilda v Fremantle
10 Jack Macrae STK
7 Cooper Sharman STK
6 Callum Wilkie STK
4 Mitch Owens STK
2 Jimmy Webster STK
1 Marcus Windhager STK
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide
10 Tim English WB
7 Ed Richards WB
5 Bailey Dale WB
4 Marcus Bontempelli WB
2 Matthew Kennedy WB
1 Aaron Naughton WB
1 Rory Lobb WB
Adelaide v Carlton
10 Jordan Dawson ADEL
7 Izak Rankine ADEL
7 Josh Worrell ADEL
3 Max Michalanney ADEL
2 Reilly O'Brien ADEL
1 Wayne Milera ADEL
Collingwood v Geelong
10 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
8 Brody Mihocek COLL
6 Bailey Smith GEEL
2 Mark O'Connor GEEL
2 Josh Daicos COLL
1 Harry Perryman COLL
1 Scott Pendlebury COLL
West Coast v Melbourne
10 Max Gawn MELB
8 Christian Petracca MELB
4 Daniel Turner MELB
4 Kade Chandler MELB
4 Jack Viney MELB
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney
10 Chad Warner SYD
6 Finn Callaghan GWS
5 Tom Green GWS
3 Dane Rampe SYD
3 Isaac Heeney SYD
2 Justin McInerney SYD
1 Sam Wicks SYD
Hawthorn v Richmond
9 Josh Battle HAW
8 Massimo D'Ambrosio HAW
7 Changkuoth Jiath HAW
4 Jai Newcombe HAW
1 Jack Ginnivan HAW
1 Tom Barrass HAW
Brisbane v Gold Coast
9 Will Ashcroft BL
8 Josh Dunkley BL
5 Lachie Neale BL
4 Hugh McCluggage BL
2 Mac Andrew GCFC
2 Jack Payne BL
LEADERBOARD
38 Jordan Dawson ADEL
34 Nick Daicos COLL
34 Steele Sidebottom COLL
33 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
33 Max Gawn MELB
33 Hugh McCluggage BL
33 Zach Merrett ESS
33 Lachie Neale BL
33 Bailey Smith GEEL
31 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
31 Connor Rozee PORT
31 Caleb Serong FRE
29 Zak Butters PORT
29 Tristan Xerri NMFC
27 Noah Anderson GCFC
27 Josh Battle HAW
26 Touk Miller GCFC
25 Toby Greene GWS
25 Tom Liberatore WB
25 Jack Macrae STK
25 Matt Rowell GCFC