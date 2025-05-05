THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in April?
This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.
On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the May edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first eight rounds of the season.
The likes of Marcus Bontempelli and Zak Butters have made a big impact on their return from injury, while Max Gawn has responded in a big way after a tough start to the season.
A host of players in All-Australian form could feature for the first time, with the likes of Bailey Smith enjoying a brilliant start to the season, while Matt Rowell continues to impress at the Suns.
See below for a reminder of The 25 for April and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the May edition.
The 25 - April edition
1 - Nick Daicos
2 - Patrick Cripps
3 - Marcus Bontempelli
4 - Isaac Heeney
5 - Jeremy Cameron
6 - Chad Warner
7 - Lachie Neale
8 - Christian Petracca
9 - Zak Butters
10 - Caleb Serong
11 - Sam Taylor
12 - Toby Greene
13 - Zach Merrett
14 - Charlie Curnow
15 - Max Gawn
16 - Will Day
17 - Jesse Hogan
18 - Jordan Dawson
19 - Izak Rankine
20 - Errol Gulden
21 - Matt Rowell
22 - James Sicily
23 - Tom Stewart
24 - Harris Andrews
25 - Sam Darcy