The next edition of AFL.com.au's The 25 will be published on Tuesday

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during the R6 match between Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE 25 will return on Tuesday, so who were the biggest movers and shakers in April?

This year, AFL.com.au launched The 25, a ranking of the best 25 players in the competition, based both on recent form and a body of work across previous seasons.

On Tuesday morning, our panel of journalists and experts will publish the May edition of The 25 and there are set to be some big changes based on the first eight rounds of the season.

The likes of Marcus Bontempelli and Zak Butters have made a big impact on their return from injury, while Max Gawn has responded in a big way after a tough start to the season.

A host of players in All-Australian form could feature for the first time, with the likes of Bailey Smith enjoying a brilliant start to the season, while Matt Rowell continues to impress at the Suns.

See below for a reminder of The 25 for April and make sure to return to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App at 6am AEST on Tuesday when we will publish the May edition.

1 - Nick Daicos

2 - Patrick Cripps

3 - Marcus Bontempelli

4 - Isaac Heeney

5 - Jeremy Cameron

6 - Chad Warner

7 - Lachie Neale

8 - Christian Petracca

9 - Zak Butters

10 - Caleb Serong

11 - Sam Taylor

12 - Toby Greene

13 - Zach Merrett

14 - Charlie Curnow

15 - Max Gawn

16 - Will Day

17 - Jesse Hogan

18 - Jordan Dawson

19 - Izak Rankine

20 - Errol Gulden

21 - Matt Rowell

22 - James Sicily

23 - Tom Stewart

24 - Harris Andrews

25 - Sam Darcy