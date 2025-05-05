Hugo Garcia is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round eight

Hugo Garcia celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA youngster Hugo Garcia has earned the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round eight after responding to his early substitution with a strong performance.

Substituted tactically in the second quarter in round seven, Garcia bounced back in style in the Saints' 61-point thrashing of Fremantle on Friday night.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

Garcia had 19 disposals, 10 tackles, five clearances and kicked a goal in the Saints' win.

He had been the focus of attention a week earlier, substituted during the Saints' big loss to Brisbane.

Garcia, pick No.50 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, has enjoyed a good start to the year.

He is averaging 15 disposals, 5.8 tackles, 3.8 clearances and 1.5 marks in his eight games in 2025.

The Saints are 4-4 ahead of a huge clash against Carlton at the MCG on Friday night.

Learn More 01:19

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)