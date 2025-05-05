ST KILDA youngster Hugo Garcia has earned the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round eight after responding to his early substitution with a strong performance.
Substituted tactically in the second quarter in round seven, Garcia bounced back in style in the Saints' 61-point thrashing of Fremantle on Friday night.
Garcia had 19 disposals, 10 tackles, five clearances and kicked a goal in the Saints' win.
He had been the focus of attention a week earlier, substituted during the Saints' big loss to Brisbane.
Garcia, pick No.50 in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, has enjoyed a good start to the year.
He is averaging 15 disposals, 5.8 tackles, 3.8 clearances and 1.5 marks in his eight games in 2025.
The Saints are 4-4 ahead of a huge clash against Carlton at the MCG on Friday night.
2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees
Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)
Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)
Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)
Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)
Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)
Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)
Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)
Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)